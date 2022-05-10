Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Munster SFC: Three things we learned from Kerry v Cork

Experience in reserve proves invaluable and other things we learned on Saturday evening

Paul Geaney, who came off the bench to shoot two points from play on the weekend, and Dr. Con Murphy of Cork after the Munster SFC Semi-Final in Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Paul Geaney, who came off the bench to shoot two points from play on the weekend, and Dr. Con Murphy of Cork after the Munster SFC Semi-Final in Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Paul Geaney, who came off the bench to shoot two points from play on the weekend, and Dr. Con Murphy of Cork after the Munster SFC Semi-Final in Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Paul Geaney, who came off the bench to shoot two points from play on the weekend, and Dr. Con Murphy of Cork after the Munster SFC Semi-Final in Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

kerryman

Damian Stack

The latest clash by the Banks probably won’t go anywhere near defining the Kingdom’s season. That said we did learn a few things along the way...

Experience in reserve proves invaluable

Privacy