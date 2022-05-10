Munster SFC: Three things we learned from Kerry v Cork

The latest clash by the Banks probably won’t go anywhere near defining the Kingdom’s season. That said we did learn a few things along the way...

Experience in reserve proves invaluable

In a way it feels an extravagance to leave three All Star footballers on the bench for a championship contest.

There were extenuating circumstances, of course, in that two of the three named to the bench had been injured at some point over the course of the National League.

Still, though, one gets the sense that Jack O’Connor was minded to leave this trio of All Stars on the bench regardless for their potential impact as replacements.

On that score the Dromid man was rewarded in spades with all three coming into the fray in the second half just as it appeared Cork were on something of a roll.

Paul Murphy brought a calming influence to the defence, David Moran settled matters down in the middle of the park – and even in defence late on when he dropped very deep – and Paul Geaney shot a pair of points to steer the Kingdom comfortably over the line.

Each man performed as such a level that would ordinarily warrant a return to the starting fifteen. We suspect, however, that the Kerry management team will keep those All Stars in reserve.

In previous campaigns Kerry have often struggled to finish strongly, with cavalry like that to call upon that probably won’t be as much an issue this time around.

Rebel injury woes don’t abate

As soon as night follows day, when John Cleary all but ruled out Seán Powter and Ian Maguire at his pre-match press briefing on Tuesday it always on the cards that the two men in question would start the game against the Kingdom in Páirc Uí Rinn just a handful of days later. We’ve seen this movie too many times to be surprised any more by the miraculous recovery.

All the same it was clear than neither Powter nor Maguire were operating at the peak of their powers, more so Maguire than Powter, who had a fine game, to be fair.

All of which goes to show that Cork have been suffering greatly with injuries over the course of 2022, and the worrying thing is that those injury woes have not yet abated. What the Lord giveth, he also taketh away.

So Cork got Maguire, Powter and Tadhg Corkery back off the injury list... and in the space of seventy minutes they add Micheál Aodh Martin and Kevin Flahive, who had an excellent game on David Clifford, to it. Really and truly they’ve no luck.

That said would you be shocked if either or both men feature in the qualifiers at the start of next month? For Cork’s sake you’d hope they will and that their wider injury crisis will abate sooner rather than later.

Kerry can still prosper with subdued Clifford

Come the big stuff – and all due respect to this batch of rejuvenated Rebels, they ain’t yet in the big time – this may change, but there’s a chance that Saturday evening disproved that notion that without David Clifford this Kerry team would struggle.

He is, obviously, an outstanding talent and is going to be absolutely central to whatever Kerry do this year, but on Saturday he was, to all intents and purposes, held and the sky didn’t fall in.

The Kingdom still delivered an impressive twenty 23-point tally from 28 chances – an 82% rate of return on chances created – with a combination of Kevin Flahive and Seán Powter managing to limit the Fossa superstar to just a single point from play, and that arrived four minutes in.

That’s impressive stuff all things considered. Of course, it helps when there’s another superstar waiting in the wings to take up the slack and Seán O’Shea certainly did that to deliver a whopping ten of the Kingdom’s total.

To be fair the majority of those were from placed-balls, the Kenmare man hitting two from play, but still the notion that Kerry are desperately dependant on their star man maybe isn’t quite born out by reality.

None of which, of course, is to say that Clifford isn’t one of the most gifted players the game has ever seen. It’s just that this Kerry team has more strings to its bow than most.