Munster SFC Final: Kerry player assessments

In an odd sort of a way assessing a player’s performance on the basis of a game such as this is difficult. Without any real or meaning test to judge them by, just how good were they in reality?

To be fair Kerry were excellent on Saturday afternoon – there’s a reason they won by 23-points – and nobody underperformed or anything like that. Any little criticisms we may have had most definitely fall into the picking nits category.

So here they are, the Kerry players and subs assessed from the 2022 Munster Senior Football Final with Limerick...

Shane Ryan

Kerry had a 100% retention rate on kick-outs, but for us the moment that really stood out from Kerry’s keeper was the pass he hit on 34 minutes to pick out Stephen O’Brien on the halfway line. A touch of class and a real string to Ryan’s bow.

Graham O’Sullivan

The Dromid man was again more than solid. Looked to be picking up Peter Nash, but such was the way the game went he didn’t have a huge pile to do defensively, what he did do though he did well, assisted an early score for Paudie Clifford.

Jason Foley

Was handed probably the trickiest defensive assignment and the Ballydonoghue man made fairly light work of it. Got out ahead of Limerick full-forward Josh Ryan, broke ball off him and over all looked comfortable, despite the knock he was carrying.

Tom O’Sullivan

After a relatively quiet start to the campaign against Cork last time out, the Dingle man was back to his flying best on Saturday afternoon. Defensively he wasn’t tested so bombed forward in that trademark manner of his for three points from play.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich

The An Ghaeltacht club man looked really good again. His man early on seemed to be James Naughton who didn’t give him any bother, but offensively again showed some real class, linking well and shooting two fine points from play.

Tadhg Morley

Wasn’t at all troubled or hustled at any stage of the game. Indeed, the double act he forms with Jason Foley only seems to be getting stronger, with Foley breaking from Josh Ryan, for instance, and the Templenoe man sweeping up the break.

Gavin White

A Rolls Royce of a footballer, although he probably more so has the acceleration of a Ferrari F1 car. The man’s pace is frightening. The point he hit on 29 minutes running practically the length of the pitch before fisting over says it all.

Diarmuid O’Connor

That he was argubly the quieter of the two midfielders is by no means a criticism, he was more than comfortable in his battle with Darragh Tracey. Was the kind of day, though, where he could have powered on for a few scores. Has more to come for sure.

Jack Barry

Killian Spillane got the man-of-the-match award and we’ve no real gripes with that, but on any other day the Na Gaeil man wouldn’t have been far off. A real unsung sort of hero for Kerry this year, his work-rate, positioning and tackling was top notch.

Paudie Clifford

A typically assured, forceful and energetic performance from the Fossa man. Took his two points well and as ever helps to knit the entire team together getting on a pile of ball. Assisted handsomely too. A class act.

Seán O’Shea

The captain looked a class act out there in the Killarney sunshine. Claimed four points from play for himself and delivered two ponits from placed balls. Will have more difficult days for sure, but one couldn’t find fault with this display.

Stephen O’Brien

O’Brien was the last of the six forwards to get on the scoreboard, taking until 41 minutes in – assist Jack Barry. Was typically lively and involved, hard-working too. Most of wing-back Cian Sheehan’s scores came after he’d departed the stage.

Tony Brosnan

A step up in performance from Páirc Uí Rinn, the Dr Crokes man is a really beautiful footballer, with lovely balance and oodles of ability. If we’ve one criticism it’s that he gets turned over a bit too often. That said hit three top top quality points from play.

Paul Geaney

On his return to the starting fifteen the Dingle man was in sensational form. Shot four points, three from play plus a mark, and assisted an additional seven scores. Was on the ball so much, his movement and positioning was top drawer.

Killian Spillane

The Templenoe man is one of those guys you’d just love to push on and claim a starting berth for his own. His performance on the weekend will go a long away towards that. Shot 1-3 from play, a clinical finisher, who works harder than given credit for too.

Subs

It was a difficult sort of a game for a sub to come in and show what they’re about. That said both Adrian Spillane and Micheál Burns got on the scoreboard. Burns in particular gave a fine shift, although he probably should have nabbed a goal. David Moran, Paul Murphy and Dylan Casey also were introduced, while Gavin Crowley got a sustained spell as a blood sub. All did well.