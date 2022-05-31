Munster SFC Final: Four things we learned

Believe it or not we actually did learn a few things in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday afternoon, despite the paucity of a challenge to the Kingdom's Munster hegemony...

Geaney ready to make summer his own

The thoughts of a summer on the side lines, albeit as a highly rated impact sub, won’t have sat easily with Paul Geaney. After all the man is an All Star, an All Ireland winner, and a talisman of some note.

Nevertheless such was the manner in which Kerry kicked for the line after the introduction of the Dingle man – along with experienced colleagues Paul Murphy and David Moran – in Páirc Uí Rinn earlier this month that it was possible to imagine that’s the role the Kerry management team would settle upon for the lethal finisher.

Last Saturday afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium might just have changed the calculus on that one, however. Had David Clifford been fit to start would Geaney? Possibly not, but Clifford was injured and Geaney did start.

More than that he gave something of an exhibition. Even allowing for the poverty of the opposition – and Limerick were desperately poor – there was sharpness to Geaney that will endear itself to the Kerry back-room team.

It’s not just his finishing that impressed, it was his distribution and positioning, he was always an option for his colleagues further out. He kicked four points, assisted a further seven... it’s going to be awfully hard to drop him again.

Barry thriving under namesake Jack

Diarmuid O’Connor remains to us the great hope of Kerry football, the guy we believe with the ability to become one of the game’s great midfielders.

While he certainly didn’t have a bad game on the weekend, one’s still left with the feeling that there’s more to come from him. Meanwhile, it’s the lesser heralded of the two Na Gaeil middle men who’s most impressing this term: Jack Barry.

As his namesake and manager Jack O’Connor noted after the game on Saturday afternoon, he tends to play a more defensive role than his club mate and, maybe, that’s why he doesn’t always seem to get the plaudits he deserves.

On Saturday, to our eyes, he was close to if not the man-of-the-match out there in Fitzgerald Stadium. On a day that was all about the forwards – Kerry shot 1-28 – for Barry to stand out for his defensive duties was mightily impressive.

His reading of the game is top-notch, we lost count of the amount of times he headed off danger at the pass. His tackling is really good too. When Kerry get to Croke Park he’s going to be a real asset.

Ladies working well as curtain-raiser

The traditionalists out there might well lament the move of the minor final to the middle of this week and not as the curtain-raiser for Saturday’s senior final. Part of us agrees with them.

More so, though, we agree with the contention that with minor now an Under 17 grade, maybe it’s better their final takes place off Broadway. Besides the ladies final was more than adequate as a replacement.

It was encouraging to see such a healthy crowd in attendance by the end of the ladies match. The atmosphere was good too, with people, who possibly wouldn’t have gone out of their way to go to a ladies final up to now, really getting behind the Kingdom’s ladies.

The quality of the game itself too was such too that it was a good advertisement for the ladies game. This was a successful experiment and one you’d hope to see repeated in the years ahead (hopefully with a Kerry win at some stage in the near future!).

Championship is totally askew

Probably we should have realised this before now, but with the four-week gap for the provincial winners staring us down the barrel of a gun, the way the GAA have structured their season doesn’t seem to make a huge pile of sense.

Obviously time needed to be set aside to get the qualifiers played – and it was necessary to wait until the qualifier sides were decided – but it does seem a little odd that the qualifiers will be much better placed for the quarter-finals than the provincial winners.

In a way it’s only right that the qualifier winners should get a weekend off before the quarter-finals, but it does seem to be at the expense of the provincial winners.

The difference between a four-week gap and a three-week gap could be significant, it could be the difference between victory and defeat. Really it does seem all set up for the qualifiers – who get a really nice lead in to the weekend of June 24/25 – with the provincial winners at a significant disadvantage. That can't be right.