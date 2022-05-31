Kerry

Munster SFC Final: Four things we learned

How Paul Geaney is ready to make the summer his own and three other things we learned in Fitzgerald Stadium last weekend

Paul Geaney of Kerry and his son Páidí, aged 5, celebrate with the cup after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final between Kerry and Limerick at Fitzgerald Stadium Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

kerryman

Damian Stack

Believe it or not we actually did learn a few things in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday afternoon, despite the paucity of a challenge to the Kingdom's Munster hegemony...

Geaney ready to make summer his own

