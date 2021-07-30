Munster MFC: The Kingdom up against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Kerry captain Dara O'Callaghan in action against Roscommon in the 2020 All Ireland semi-final earlier this month. He'll be back in action on Friday night with the 2021 Kerry minors

Cork v Kerry

Munster MFC semi-final

Friday, July 30

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm

JUDGING on the evidence of last week’s 40-point destruction of a hapless Waterford outfit in Dungarvan, the Kerry full-back line will be in for an interesting test of their credentials against Cork when they travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Friday night’s Munster SFC semi-final.

In their 5-28 to 0-3 rout of the Déise in the provincial quarter-final, the Rebels’ full-forward line accounted for 3-16 of their final tally, with Jamie O’Driscoll firing a hat-trick of goals, Hugh O’Connor notching nine points and Ross Corkery, son of Cork legend Colin, firing over seven points himself.

That alone gives Kerry manager James Costello and his selectors plenty of food for thought heading into this intriguing confrontation of the age-old rivals, although the Blennerville man believes that not a whole pile can be read into such a drastically one-sided encounter.

“I don’t think Cork or ourselves would read anything into that Waterford game. I think the opportunity of playing a championship game will stand to them but we both, I am sure, have had a lot of challenge games over the last few weeks, some of them have been very high intensity, so we feel we’re well prepared, and ready to go down to Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” he said.

“Going to Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a great adventure, I think it’s possibly the best stadium in the country right now, I love going there, and the lads will really enjoy it. Cork GAA is on a real buzz at the moment, so, hopefully, we will try and maintain the reputation that Kerry has in this competition.”

As well as their inside forward unit, Cork centre-forward Niall Kelly is another player who will need to be carefully watched. He scored eight points from play against Waterford, as the midfield dominance of Michael McSweeney and Rory O’Shaughnessy ensured a constant supply of ball into the Rebels’ attack.

What of Kerry? They have enjoyed some good quality challenge matches in recent weeks against the likes of Galway, Mayo and Meath, and with 2020 corner-back and new captain Dara O’Callaghan and 2020 panellist Eoghan Hassett providing some recent experience of this level, they will be confident of expressing themselves competently.

The team selection will be interesting, but it’s believed that the likes of Ryan Diggin, Rian Colleran, Adam Segal, Rob Monaghan, Rory Mahony, Luke Crowley (son of Glenflesk star John) and Dylan Roche, among many others, are all in the mix for the starting fifteen.

Whoever gets the nod, the Kerry manager is confident that his exciting, new charges will do themselves justice. “We’re going down in a good place. We’ve prepared well, and like all these Kerry v Cork games, they take on a life of their own.

“There’s been nothing between either of the teams for the last ten or fifteen years. Hopefully, our guys will meet the challenge and do their clubs, families and counties proud.”

With no form guide to go in, it’s hard to make any kind of prediction for this contest. However, with home advantage, and with a competitive game already under their belts, Cork get a hesitant vote to advance to the decider.

Verdict: Cork

2021 Kerry Minor Football panel

Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin, capt), Eoghan Hassett (Laune Rangers), Kieran Mackessy (Finuge), Jack O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), Eddie McCarthy (Churchill), Cian Lynch (Glenflesk), Dylan Roche (Glenflesk), Luke Crowley (Glenflesk), Jack Clifford (St Michael’s Foilmore), Aidan Crowley (Templenoe), Mikey Moriarty (Beaufort), Charlie Keating (Dr Crokes), Ryan Diggin (Laune Rangers), Shane Evans (Keel), Raymond O’Neill (Currow), Rian Colleran (Fossa), Cormac Kennedy (Lispole), Donal Daly (Ballymac), Sean O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Darragh O’Connor (Kerins O’Rahillys), Robert Monaghan (Ardfert), Rory Mahony (St Senans), Cormac Dillon (Duagh), Darragh Conway (Finuge), Adam Segal (Ballyduff), John Kelleher (Glenflesk), Mike Dennehy (Rathmore), Liam Evans (Keel), Jack Doyle (Na Gaeil), Cathal Brosnan (Currow), Jack O’Keeffe (Moyvane), Robert Stack (Beale) currently injured, Aodhan O’Neill (Renard) currently injured.