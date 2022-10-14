Munster GAA confirm fixtures for provincial club championships

County Senior Hurling Champions Causeway are due to travel to Clare on November 5 to face either St Josephs Doora Barefield or Tulla Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

The Munster Council have confirmed the fixtures for the upcoming provincial club championships in senior, intermediate and junior.

The Kerry senior football representatives – Dingle, or club finalists Templenoe and Kerins O’Rahillys – will be in action in the Munster semi-final at home on Sunday, November 27 at 1pm against either the Clare or Waterford champions (who are due to play their quarter-final on November 13 at a Clare venue).

In the intermediate hurling championship, County champions Causeway are pencilled in for a visit to the Banner on Saturday, November 5 at 1pm for their quarter-final contest. They're due to face off against either Josephs Doora Barefield or Tulla (both venues not too far from the county town of Ennis).

The Kerry representatives in the Munster intermediate club football championship (the domestic competition is still at the semi-final stage with those games unlikely to be played until next month) will be in action on Saturday, November 26 at 1pm when they’ll face off against either Cork or Clare champions.

If it’s a Clare opposition the game will be in Kerry, but if the Cork representatives come through it will be played in the Rebel County.

Kerry's representatives in the Munster junior club football championship (again the semi-finals have yet to be played domestically) are due to travel for their semi-final against either the Limerick or Waterford representatives on Saturday, November 26 with a 1pm throw-in time.

Finally Kerry intermediate hurling champions Kilgarvan have been confirmed as having a Kerry venue for their Munster junior club hurling quarter-final against the Banner hurling club of Ennis on Saturday, November 5 at 1.30pm.