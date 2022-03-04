Munster Council confirm dates, times and venues for senior, U-20 and minor championships

The Kerry team celebrate after winning the 2021 Munster SFC final in Killarney. The date, times and venues for the 2022 provincial championships, in football and hurling, have been confirmed the the Munster Council.

The times and venues for the Munster GAA Championship fixtures at Senior, Under 20 and Minor grades in football and hurling have been confirmed with 51 Munster Championship fixtures scheduled over 61 days from April 5 to June 5.

The Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-finals take place on Saturday April 30 as Clare host Limerick at 6pm in Cusack Park Ennis while Waterford host Tipperary at 7pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan. The Munster SFC semi-finals see Kerry and Cork enter the action with the rival counties – and last year’s provincial finalists – due to meet on Saturday, May 7 in Pairc Ui Rinn at 7pm. The second semi-final between the winners of the two quarter-finals take place on Saturday, May 14 at 7pm at a venue yet to be confirmed. The Munster Football Final is fixed for Saturday May 28 at 3pm.

The EirGrid Munster Under-20 Football Championship Quarter-finals are fixed for Monday April 11 with Waterford playing Limerick in Fraher Field Dungarvan while Hennessy Memorial Park Miltown-Malbay will play host to the meeting of Clare and Tipperary. Kerry play the winner of the Clare versus Tipperary game in the semi-final on April 18 at Clare or Tipperary venue at 7pm. The other semi-final between Cork and Waterford or Limerick takes places the same day, at a Waterford or Limerick venue at. 7pm The Munster Under-20 Football Final is fixed for Monday April 25 at 7:30pm.

The Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship will see Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford taking part in a Phase 1 round-robin competition taking place on April 14, 21 and 28 with the Phase 1 winner joining Cork and Kerry to battle for a place in the Munster Final. The Munster Minor Football Final will take place on Wednesday June 1 at 7:30pm, originally scheduled for June 2.

Meanwhile, the Munster Senior Hurling Championship will get underway with two games on Easter Sunday, April 17 in Walsh Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh as 2021 Munster finalists Tipperary and Limerick will travel to play Waterford and Cork respectively. The Munster Senior Hurling Final is fixed for Sunday June 5 at 4pm.

The Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship will be played on a round-robin basis with the games taking place on April 6, 13 and 20. In Group 2 Round 1 Kerry play Tipperary on April 6 in Austin Stack Park at 7pm, while their Round 3 game against Waterford is on April 20 at Fraher Field, Dungarvan at 7pm. The top two in each group of three will qualify for the semi-finals on April 27. The Munster Under 20 Hurling final is fixed for Wednesday May 4 at 7:30pm.

The Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship will be played on a round-robin basis with the games taking place on April 5, 12 and 19 before the quarter-finals and semi-final places are determined. In Group 2 Round 1 Kerry take on Cork on April 5 in Austin Stack Park Tralee at 7pm, while their Round 3 game against Limerick is on April 19 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick at 7pm. The Munster Minor Hurling Final will take place on Wednesday May 11 at 7:30pm, originally scheduled for May 10.

