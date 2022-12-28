Munster clean sweep for Kerry clubs as O’Rahillys, Rathmore and Fossa scale provincial summit

Tommy Walsh celebrates after scoring Kerins O’Rahilly's first goal as James Kelly of Newcastle West looks on during the Munster Club SFC Final at Mallow GAA Comple

Over the course of two days and three Mallow finals, the Kingdom completed a clean sweep of Munster club championship titles. It’s been done before, of course, but at the end of a frankly remarkable year for Kerry football it felt like a statement was being made – masters of all the green and gold surveys.

In men’s football only the Munster minor championship title eluded the Kingdom’s grasp in 2022. That’s dominance, real dominace. For the three clubs in question in December, however, none of that really matters.

All they cared about was themselves, not unselfishly either, that’s just the way it is. Leave the broader narratives for everyone else. Job number 1 is doing what you have to do and all three clubs did it magnificently well.

Kerins O’Rahillys were first up, their game moved to Mallow owing to the cold snap that gripped the county in the early part of the month. The Strand Road men were hoping for a first Munster senior club title and to buck a trend that saw Kerry’s club representatives – that is those who had not claimed the Bishop Moynihyan Cup – struggle.

William Harmon’s men were 2-6 to 1-8 winners over Newcastle West and had to fight all the way to the line. Following a Tommy Walsh goal early in the second half the Tralee men looked to be well on their way, a goal for Newcastle’s Mike McMahon, however, seemed to turn the momentum once more.

Instead Barry John Keane went down the other end to score a screamer of a goal to set the Tralee men up for victory.

Next up was Fossa and their junior final as the curtain raiser in Mallow on Sunday afternoon and it was probably the game of the day with Cork outfit Kilmurry pushing Adrian Sheehan’s men quite hard all the way, eventually though (and despite losing a man to a second yellow card) Fossa came on top and finished much the stronger for a 1-17 to 1-6 victory (the Clifford brothers responsible for 1-14 of their tally).

That left Rathmore to finish the clean sweep against Limerick side Na Piarsaigh. Coached by Dr Crokes James Fleming they proved sticky opponents for Rathmore who didn’t really pull clear until the second half with a Darragh Rahilly goal putting distance between the sides for a 1-17 to 0-10 success.

Billy Dennehy appointed as first Kerry FC manager

Billy Dennehy was appointed as the first manager of Kerry FC. The Tralee native had been heavily involved from day one with the project of bringing League of Ireland football to the Kingdom as the new club’s Director of Football, a role he will retain alongside the first team manager’s role.

The former Sunderland, Shamrock Rovers and Cork City footballer will take charge of Kerry FC for their debut campaign in the Airtricity League of Ireland First Division.

“It was something I took into consideration over the last couple of weeks,” he said.

“I think that if I didn’t accept the opportunity it’s something I might live to regret. So it’s a very proud moment for me and for my family and I’m very grateful to be able to lead the team out here for our first game of the season in the League of Ireland at Mounthawk Park.

“I am a very proud Kerry man and very proud of where I am from. I am very proud of the start that I had in the game here. The amount of volunteers that go into keeping grassroots football going to give young players the opportunity to play the sport.”

Dennehy didn’t waste any time settling into his new role and on the day his appointment was announced he confirmed the signings of his first two players – both Kerry men, both of whom had been playing League of Ireland football outside the county.

Kilcummin native Matt Keane returned to the Kingdom having most recently been playing with Limerick outfit Treaty United, while his fellow Kerry man Seán McGrath, frm Ballyduff, returned home from Cobh Ramblers.

“It’s great to be back in Kerry. It’s a great feeling and a very proud moment. Wearing the Kerry jersey in any code is a great honour and every week you’re going out representing your family and your friends and the people of Kerry. I’m living in Killarney and working in Tralee so it all makes sense to come home,” Keane said at his signing press conference.



Sidelines

A broken driveshaft denied Paul Nagle and Craig Breen a heart-warming victory in the Killarney Historic Rally. The former WRC team mates were in contention to win back-to-back Killarney titles, but before the final stage were forced to withdraw. The win eventually went to Jonathan Greer and Niall Burns.

Listowel Emmets upset the odds to deny overwhelming favourites Castleisland Desmonds their third North Kerry championship triumph in-a-row. The Emmets – who saw off Brosna after a classic semi-final and replay in Duagh – paid no heed to Desmonds favourites’ status and once they got up and running were the far superior force. Double scores at half-time, 0-6 to 0-3, and with some early scores at the start of the second half burned off their rivals for a 0-13 to 0-7 victory.

Ballymacelligott stunned Austin Stacks to lay claim to the St Brendans / Tralee Town Board championship title. The Rockies were widely anticipated to win the game and at 2-6 to 0-5 clear at the break, everything seemed to be going their way. A pattern that continued into the second half, Stacks were nine points clear with ten minutes to go. Ballymac, however, recovered like Lazarus. First with a Donal Daly goal from a free and then a handful of points. Aidan Breen kicked the winner to round out a 2-13 to 2-11 success for the underdogs.

It was confirmed that the Kerry hurlers at minor and Under 21 level would transition to Leinster competition in 2023. The Kingdom had been playing in the Munster championships since 2020.

Darren Young was confirmed as the Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry rally champion for 2022 with two wins in the Rally of the Lakes, plus a second place in the Kerry Winter Rally in October being the cornerstones of the Tralee-based driver’s success. Ger Conway, meanwhile, was announced as the new co-driving champion with three wins alongside Rob Duggan back boning his campaign.

It was a cruel way for the Clanmaurice camogie side to bow out of the All Ireland intermediate club hurling championship, but nobody can question that Pete Young’s charges didn’t leave it all on the line. It took Down outfit Clonduff – who subsequently went on to win the All Ireland title at Croke Park a week later – double extra-time to see off the Kerry women, 1-16 to 1-11.

“What a battle. It went to extra-time. It went to extra-extra-time, it got foggy, and everything was against us, but the players put in a superhuman effort, and they’re devastated. They’re great ambassadors for Kerry, they’re one of the top Kerry teams, irrespective of the code,” said Clanmaurice coach Eddie Murphy after the game.

The big freeze in the middle of the month temporarily halted action across the Kerry District League and the Kerry schoolboys/girls league.

Austin Stacks appointed former Limerick manager Billy Lee as new manager, replacing the out-going manager, Wayne Quillinan who took up a new role as manager of the Kerry minor footballers. Lee had worked most recently with Feale Rangers, and in fact helped them to downing the Rockies at the quarter-final stage of the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship.

The Kingdom Warrior, Kevin Cronin, confirmed this month that he would be having his first title fight in the new year when he faces off against Limerick brawler Jamie Morrissey for the vacant BUI Celtic title at light heavyweight. The fight is due to go ahead in Belfast in early February.

Dr Crokes returned to the top of the pile in East Kerry with a relatively comfortable victory over a fancied Spa side in the final of the O’Donoghue Cup (East Kerry SFC). Brian McMahon’s squad saw off Aidan O’Shea’s Spa on a scoreline of 1-18 to 1-7. The final was most notable for the man-of-the-match performance of Kieran O’Leary, the Crokes stalwart. With victory in the final he moved on to a remarkable 12 O’Donoghue Cup medals, joining the very best of the best of such a milestone. Only Colm Cooper and Eoin Brosnan can match O’Leary.

“Well joining that list of names makes it an emotional day for sure,” O’Leary commented after the game.

“A lot of hard work went in down through the years. The first year I played was 2004, and I have a lot of great memories through the years. A lot of tough days along the way, but overall some great memories. Listen there’s no easy game in East Kerry.”

Kenmare Shamrocks’ Seán O’Shea was named as Munster senior footballer of the year following some high quality performances in the Munster championship, while Na Gaeil’s Devon Burns claimed the Under 20 footballer of the year award.