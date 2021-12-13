Mullinahone scoring blitz denies battling MKL Gaels

Clodagh Evans sets up a MKL Gaels attack against Mullinahone in the MunsterLadies Club JAFC Final at Mallow on Sunday Photo by John Tarrant

MUNSTER CLUB LADIES JFC FINAL

Mullinahone (Tipperary) 3-9

MKL Gaels 2-5

MKL Gaels hopes of a fairytale ending to 2021 came to an end on defeat to sharper Tipperary champions Mullinahone in the Munster Ladies Club JAFC Final at Mallow on Sunday.

Not even the most partisan Miltown, Keel and Listry supporters could claim the Premier girls weren’t full value for their victory, their first half dominance key to the destination of the spoils.

Conditions emerged as a huge factor, MKL operated against the gale-force wind in the first half, and struggled to get out of their own half. Indeed, as the play progressed, Mullinahone converted their growing confidence into scores to enjoy a 15 point advantage at the short whistle.

The writing was on the wall for MKL Gaels, the concession of three first half goals left the Kerry ladies with an uphill task. Credit MKL, never giving up without a decent effort to pounce for two goals during the closing quarter, yet there was no question that Mullinahone were full value for their victory.

A perfect start for Mullinahone, county player Aoibhe O’Shea at the end of a move to net from close range.

However, MKL appeared to come to terms with the demands of the occasion, Meadhbh Rochford pointed a free, yet this early score proved their lone contribution to the scoreboard in the opening half.

For a spell, MKL were keeping a tight rein on the Mullinahone attack, the latter’s cause not helped by the sin bin offence by wing-forward Catherine Foley. A pair of MKL wides against the elements before the water sos saw the Kingdom side reasonably happy to trail 1-3 to 0-1.

However, on the restart, Mullinahone established a foothold, O’Shea and Nicole Shelly drove forward from midfield on a regular basis, O’Shea taking full advantage of a mix up to net her second.

Indeed Mullinahone pushed on, Denise Gaule goaled at the second attempt for a commanding 3-7 to 0-1 grip at the interval. And Mullinahone restarted in positive mode, O’Shea might well had completed her hat trick as a Chloe Gunn point added to the tally.

MKL broke a barren spell without a score, Rochford added a second pointed free before in separate incidents, both teams were down to 14 players with Foley and Rochford incurring the wrath of match official Michael Flannery.

Trailing 3-8 to 0-3, MKL raised their level of performance through the input of Mairead Lehane, Niamh Broderick and Clodagh Evans. A great move initiated by Broderick saw Katie Dennehy set up Lorna Hickey for a cracking goal.

That score instilled confidence into MKL, Broderick didn’t need a second invitation to blast home a fabulous drive to the roof of the Mullinahone net.

And, though the Tipp lasses were forced to defend a number of balls played into the danger zone during the latter stages, they had established enough of a buffer to protect a deserved provincial title.

MULLINAHONE: A Browning; E Horan, A O’Brien, A Fennelly; E Cody, M Walsh, J Brett; N Shelly 0-1, A O’Shea (2-2), C Foley, M Kenneally, L O’Shea (0-2f); C Gunn 0-2, D Gaule 1-1, C Egan 0-1 Subs: G Horan, M Gilman, L Altamini

MKL GAELS: Z Ashe; D Foley, C Tangney, D O’Sullivan’ M Lehane, C Murphy, L Prendergast; L Hickey 1-0, N Broderick 1-0; A Murphy 0-2 (0-1f), Caoimhe Evans 0-1, K Dennehy; Cloadagh Evans, M Rochford 0-2f, L Kennedy Subs: Liath Lenihan, G Kennedy

REFEREE: M Flannery (Limerick)