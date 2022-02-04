MTU Kerry to play NUI Galway in Sigerson Cup semi-final

MTU Kerry play NUI Galway in the Sigerson Cup semi-final next week, with UL taking on DCU in the other semi-final

MTU Kerry’s rewarded for their 4-15 to 0-7 quarter-final win over Maynooth University last Tuesday is a semi-final against NUI Galway. The game will take place next Thursday, February 10 at a neutral venue, yet to be confirmed. The obvious midway point would be Limerick, with either the Gaelic Grounds or the University of Limerick campus the most likely venues to host the game.

Tony Brosnan scored 2-7 (2-4 from play) in MTU Kerry’s demolition of Maynooth at the Tralee campus on Tuesday, while Jack Savage scored 1-4 and Tomás Ó Sé chipped in with 1-1.

The Aidan O’Mahony managed side had beaten UCD and then MTU Cork in the earlier rounds, and this semi-final will be the team’s first time to play away from their Tralee campus base.

MTU’s opponent NUI Galway were 2-8 to 1-8 winners over Letterkenny IT in their quarter-final, a game marred by the cruciate ligament injury to Mayo senior footballer Tommy Conroy.

Managed by former Mayo footballer Maurice Sheridan, NUIG had to dig deep against an Letterkenny team comprised entirely of Donegal natives, but came through for the win despite being reduced to 13 men at one stage in the second half at Dangan in Galway.

The other semi-final will pit a David Clifford-led University of Limerick team against reigning Sigerson Cup champions DCU, who held off Ulster University in their quarter-final.

Clifford scored 2-4 in UL’s 2-12 to 0-13 quarter-final win against Queens University Belfast in Abbotstown. The Fossa man is joined on the UL panel by Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan), Paul Walsh (Brosna), Sean Keane (Listowel Emmets), Colm Moriarty (Annascaul), Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott) and James McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks). Na Gaeil’s Stefan Okunbor is also studying in UL but is unavailable to play because of the shoulder injury he suffered last week playing for his club.

DCU are defending Sigerson Cup champions, having won the most recent staging of the competition in the 2019/2020 academic year (the 2020/21 Cup wasn’t held because of Covid-19). NUI Galway last won the competition in 2003, MTU Kerry in 1999 (playing as IT Tralee then) while the University of Limerick have never claimed the title.

Both semi-finals will be live-streamed, with details also yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final line-up has also been finalised. The last-eight stage will see NUI Galway host Waterford IT, IT Carlow take on UCC in Carlow, TUS Midwest go to GMIT and UL host MTU Cork.