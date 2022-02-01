MTU Kerry demolish Maynooth to reach Sigerson Cup semi-final

Paul O'Shea, MTU Kerry, looks to take the ball around Darragh Warnock, Maynooth University, during the Sigerson Cup quarter-final played at the MTU Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh

SIGERSON CUP QUARTER-FINAL

MTU Kerry 4-15

Maynooth University 0-7

WITH a scintillating display of swashbuckling attacking football, inspired by Kerry trio Tony Brosnan, Jack Savage and Dara Moynihan, MTU Kerry brushed aside the disappointing challenge of Maynooth University in this Sigerson Cup quarter-final at the MTU Kerry campus in Tralee.

Just two days after lining out in Newbridge in the opening encounter of the Allianz League, the three members of Jack O’Connor’s senior squad were in stunning form, dove-tailing superbly for a combined 3-14 between them, as Aidan O’Mahony’s charges dominated all over the pitch against a shell-shocked opposition.

After their eye-catching victories over UCD and MTU Cork in the group stages, the Tralee side were no longer an unknown quantity in the competition, and though home advantage for the first knock-out round was a definite bonus, there was still a slight concern among the management as to how this team would react when the spotlight increased.

O’Mahony and his selectors need not have worried. With Rathmore’s Mark Ryan coming in for his first appearance alongside Mark O’Shea at midfield, and with Greg Horan, for the second successive game, operating with noteworthy defensive diligence in a sweeper role, MTU Kerry were able to make light of the absence of the injured Mike Breen, still troubled by a niggling hamstring concern.

With the back division and midfield solid and dependable from the very first whistle, it became the perfect launch-pad for MTU Kerry’s star-studded attack to flourish. And, looking remarkably fresh from their exertions in the green and gold jersey on Sunday, the afore-mentioned county trio, with able assistance on the scoreboard from An Ghaeltacht’s Tomas O Se, really showcased their qualities.

Moynihan was the first to get into his stride, opening MTU Kerry’s account with a fisted point in the fifth minute, after the visitors had led for the only time in the game when Sam McCormack raised a monster white flag from long range. That was as good as it got for Maynooth, however, as the Tralee college soon struck for their first goal.

A wonderful flowing move involving Michael Potts, Evan Looney and Moynihan culminated in Darragh Lyne bursting through the Maynooth rearguard at pace before offloading to Savage, and he rocketed a right-foot thunderbolt into the roof of the net in the eighth minute to set MTU Kerry on their way to what was to follow (1-1 to 0-1).

Taking complete control in all sectors, Moynihan continued to shine, adding another two excellent points from play to his collection, with the moment of the contest arriving in the 17th minute when Brosnan, showing exceptional vision and execution, threaded a pass through the eye of a needle into O Se, who had little difficulty in slotting past the Maynooth goalkeeper for goal number two.

It could have gotten even worse for the visitors before the break, with O Se and Brosnan both firing over, rather than under, the crossbar with further goal opportunities, but MTU Kerry were in a wonderful position at the half-time whistle, eleven points to the good (2-7 to 0-2), and their opponents clearly a beaten docket.

Outclassed throughout the pitch, Maynooth struggled to even restore a level of pride on the resumption, despite Shane O’Sullivan toiling away up front, and a couple of substitutes making brief impacts off the bench, as the second half quickly descended into the Brosnan and Savage show, with MTU’s complete 2-8 tally being divided between the pair.

The Dr Crokes man, in particular, ran riot in the second period, notching 2-5, and when he fired home two goals in the space of three minutes, MTU Kerry were totally out of sight by the 50th minute (4-14 to 0-6), with O’Mahony able to utilise his bench to full effect, Fossa’s Emmet O’Shea impressing in his short cameo.

Growing in confidence with every outing, the Tralee college now advance to next week’s Sigerson semi-finals and, with Breen, hopefully, returning to buttress a defence that is very well organised, a more than efficient midfield providing the ammunition, and a sparkling attack firing the bullets, MTU Kerry may surprise a few more people before this competition has run its’ course.

MTU KERRY (Kerry unless stated): Keith O’Leary (Kilcummin); Michael Potts (Dr Crokes), Tomas O’Connor (Ballymac), Dean Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary); Evan Looney (Dr Crokes), Fionan Mackessy (Ardfert), Darragh Lyne (Legion); Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes), Mark Ryan (Rathmore); Greg Horan (Austin Stacks), Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys) 1-4 (0-2 frees), Dara Moynihan (Spa) 0-3; Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin), Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) 2-7 (0-3 frees), Tomas O Se (An Ghaeltacht) 1-1.

Subs: Ryan O’Grady (Legion) for O Se (47 mins), Gary Vaughan (Spa) for Mackessy (50 mins), Eoghan Carroll (Austin Stacks) for O’Connor (52 mins), Emmet O’Shea (Fossa) for Moynihan (52 mins), Jake Foster (Portarlington, Laois) for Brosnan (55 mins).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY (Kildare unless stated): Cian Burke; Colm Hartnett, Kieran Dolan (Offaly), Kieran Dwyer (St Pat’s, Kerry); Jamie Coffey (Westmeath), Colin Walsh (Roscommon), Keith Murphy (Offaly); Sam McCormack 0-1, Darragh Warnock (Dublin); Paddy McDermott, Dan Lynam, Diarmuid Egan (Offaly); Shane O’Sullivan 0-4 (frees), Conor Chawke (Dublin), Jack Darcy (Offaly).

Subs: Donal Conlan (Sligo) for Coffey (14 mins), Ciaran Burns (Offaly) for Murphy (24 mins), Billy Maher 0-1 for Lynam (38 mins), Eoghan Mulhall for Conlan (47 mins), Eoin Conneff 0-1 for Chawke (55 mins).

REFEREE: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick).