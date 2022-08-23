Moynihan, Sheehan and Walsh complete Tomás Ó Sé’s Kerry U-20 football management team

New Kerry Under-20 football manager Tomás Ó Sé was ratified in his role on at the monthly County Committee meeting this evening. Photo by Sportsfile

Former Kerry and Munster GAA chairman Sean Walsh will be part of Tomás Ó Sé’s management team after the An Ghaeltacht club man was ratified as the new Kerry Under-20 football manager this evening. Ó Sé has also brought on his former Kerry team mates Seamus Moynihan and Bryan Sheehan to complete his management team.

The Sunday Game analyst and Irish Independent columnist has built for himself an impressive CV in coaching and management in the years since his retirement from playing with the Kingdom. Ó Sé played his last championship game in green and gold in the 2013 All Ireland semi-final with Dublin.

Since then the West Kerry man, who is based in Cork, has diligently worked on his coaching credentials, taking various underage roles – notably with the Glanmire minor footballers with whom he won county title – and working this year with John Maughan and the Offaly senior footballers.

Ó Sé had been linked with the Offaly senior manager’s role following Maughan’s departure from the role, but has opted instead to take up a role with his beloved Kingdom.

As Under 20 manager he follows in the footsteps of both his late uncle Páidí and brother Darragh, both of whom held the role when the grade was Under 21.

Seamus Moynihan was mooted a couple of weeks ago as highly likely to come on board with Ó Sé should he look for the job, while Sheehan is another solid choice, who is a keen student of the game and the St Marys club man will bring specific knowledge of emerging players from the south of county.

Sean Walsh has a long association and friendship with the Ó Sé family, going back to his days as county board chairman when Páidí Ó Sé was Kerry senior team manager.

Meanwhile, the Kerry minor football team manager’s role looks set to be filled in the coming weeks. The County Executive had been waiting until after the GAA special congress on the underage structures to be completed before making an appointment, but that won’t now take place as a standalone event and will instead be debated at next year’s regular congress in spring time.

Incumbent manager James Costello, whose term expired this year, hasn’t formally stepped down from the role, but he is not expected to continue in the role.

Potential contenders for the position include former Under 20 selector with Declan O’Sullivan, Seán O’Sullivan; East Kerry manager Jerry O’Sullivan; former Legion and Austin Stacks boss Stephen Stack; MTU, Tralee manager Aidan O’Mahony; and Armagh coach Kieran Donaghy.

On the hurling front, Sean Maunsell, Michael Slattery, Liam Boyle, Tadhg Flynn and Tim Daly have been appointed the new Kerry Under-20 hurling management team.

Elsewhere, the appointment of Kevin McStay as the new Mayo senior football manager on Monday evening carried something of a Kerry twist with the news that Castleisland man Donie Buckley is to return to the county in a coaching capacity under the new manager.

Buckley will be on familiar ground as he has worked with former Mayo managers James Horan, Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly, and Stephen Rochford in a coaching role.