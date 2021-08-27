Moynihan returns to matchday 26 as Peter Keane names unchanged starting 15 for Tyrone showdown

Spa's Dara Moynihan makes his return to the match day 26 having missed the Munster Final through injury Photo by Ray McManus / Sportsfile

Dara Moynihan has returned to the match day panel for Saturday’s All Ireland Senior Football semi-final with Tyrone having missed the Munster Senior Football final with Cork through injury. The Spa star takes the place of Dr Crokes’ Tony Brosnan, who has been mentioned in despatches this week as an injury doubt for the weekend’s action.

Otherwise the Kingdom have named an unchanged side for the clash with the Red Hand county, bar two positional switches. Firstly Na Gaeil’s Jack Barry starts at number 9, while his club mate Diarmuid O’Connor, who looks to have recovered from the injury he picked up early in the clash with the Rebels, moves to the wing-forward berth Barry was handed in Fitzgerald Stadium.

David Clifford, meanwhile, takes back his more traditional number 13 shirt with Paul Geaney moving to full-forward. Captain Paul Murphy, who along with Jack Barry was a late addition to the starting fifteen for the Munster final, retains his place for the second game in succession.

Kerry team v Tyrone