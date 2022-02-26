More polished Kingdom see off Galway in Kerins Cup clash

Kerry's Enda O'Connor in action against Galway in the John Kerins Cup in Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

JOHN KERINS CUP

Kerry 0-13

Galway 0-6

With a more polished, composed and efficient second half performance, the Kerry Under 20 footballers recorded their second successive John Kerins Cup Development League Group 2 victory with a comfortable seven-point triumph over Galway at Austin Stack Park.

As Kingdom manager Declan O’Sullivan pinpointed afterwards, these were conditions more clearly in line with what you would expect in the month of February, rather than what his side experienced on a 4G pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend, and both outfits struggled with the strong, swirling wind.

With the elements in their favour in the opening half, Kerry huffed and puffed their way through the first 30 minutes, defensively aggressive and resilient from the outset, as they continued to be all afternoon, but often taking the wrong option in their attacking play, either through poor passing, running into blind alleys, or being penalised for over-carrying.

In saying that, they were four points to the good by the 20th minute when the visitors registered their opening score, from a Gary Higgins free, with captain Dylan Geaney and midfielder Rúairí Murphy raising white flags from play, and full-forward Jack O’Connor wasting a goal-scoring opportunity with a rushed fisted effort that was saved by Galway goalkeeper James Egan.

By the interval, the home side had a four-point cushion (0-6 to 0-2), Thomas O’Donnell giving an indication of what was to happen on the resumption when he kicked an excellent long range point from play, but with at least five attempts at the post dropping short into the welcoming hands of custodian Egan, the Kingdom management wouldn’t have been satisfied at the interval.

Upping the tempo in the second half, however, showing an increasing amount of patience and cohesion in their game-plan, there was instantly a lot more control to Kerry’s display, with Galway, even with wind advantage, struggling to gain any real foothold in the contest, their listlessness up front being patently obvious as corner-forward Nathan Grainger provided their only genuine attacking threat.

Holding their ascendancy at the three-quarter mark (0-7 to 0-4), Kerry will take most sustenance from the final fifteen minutes where they finally took complete command of proceedings, bolstered by a rock-solid defensive sextet where Alan Dineen, Joey Nagle, Enda O’Connor and Armin Heinrich led the way, strangling the life out of the opposition’s forward division.

A magnificently-judged monster of a 35-metre point from Castlegregory’s O’Donnell (the third of his four-point haul from play) in the 47th minute was the catalyst for Kerry to produce their most effective scoring spell of the game, and further minors from midfielders Cillian Burke and Murphy had them six clear entering the final ten minutes (0-10 to 0-4).

Even though the lively Grainger did his best to inspire some sort of a comeback from the Tribesmen, there was never any likelihood of Kerry losing their vice-like grip, and with the substitutes making a positive impact off the bench, the Kingdom convincingly navigated a safe passage to the finishing line, with late scores from Tommy Cronin, O’Donnell and goalkeeper Devon Burns (free) sealing the two points.

While conditions were not conducive to the flamboyance and panache that was very much evident in the previous week’s annihilation of Cork, a roll-the-sleeves-up and get-the-job-done mentality witnessed from their charges will have heartened Declan O’Sullivan and his selectors for the stiffer tests to come when the championship crops up on the horizon.

Bearing in mind that the St Brendan’s contingent, involved in the All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools SFC (Hogan Cup) semi-final, will return to the fold, along with currently injured individuals like Sean O’Brien and Oisín Maunsell, Kerry are entitled to feel upbeat two competitive outings into their 2022 campaign, and guaranteed another run-out in the John Kerins Cup next Saturday week, March 12.

KERRY: Devon Burns (Na Gaeil) 0-1 (free); Cian O’Donoghue (St Mary’s), Alan Dineen (Rathmore), Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks); Enda O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Adam Curran (Austin Stacks); Ruairi Murphy (Listry) 0-2, Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine) 0-1; Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes), Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory) 0-4, Evan Looney (Dr Crokes); Dylan Geaney (Dingle)0-3 (0-2 frees), Jack O’Connor (Beaufort) 0-1 (free), Gearoid Hassett (Laune Rangers) Subs: Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff) for Hassett, 39, Keith Evans (Keel) for Doyle, 43, Ryan O’Grady (Legion) for J O’Connor, 49, Tommy Cronin 0-1 (Kenmare Shamrocks) for Looney, 53, Cathal Ryan (Rathmore) for Murphy, 56

GALWAY: James Egan; Conor Corcoran, Eanna Donoghue, Jack Connolly; Cormac Greaney, Ruairi King, Daniel Flaherty 0-1; Sam O’Neill, Conall Gallagher; Charlie Power, Gary Higgins 0-1 (free), Dylan Brady; Daniel Cox, Jake Slattery, Nathan Grainger 0-4 (0-2 frees) Subs: Warren Seoige for Higgins, 40, Luke O’Connor for Connolly, 40, Evan Nolan for O’Neill, 50, Liam O Conghaile for Slattery, 54, Jack Dowd for Power, 54

REFEREE: Johnny Ryan (Cork)