More All-Ireland final agony for Clanmaurice who miss out on title after one-point loss

The Clanmaurice squad before the All-Ireland Junior Club Camogie A Championship Final against Eoghan Rua, Derry, at O'Raghallaigh's GAA club in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Sportsfile

ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CLUB ‘A’ CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Clanmaurice 1-10

Eoghan Rua (Derry) 1-11



A couple of months after their 2021 All-Ireland final loss, Clanmaurice have again suffered the agpny of losing out on All-Ireland championship silverware at the final hurdle. This time the north Kerry club lost out at the hands and hurleys of Derry side, Eoghan Rua, at a sun-kissed Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda, and the margin of defeat will be as hard to take as any game this courageous team has suffered in quite a while.

The one-point defeat makes the loss all the more heart-aching as Jackie Horgan’s late goal gave Clanmaurice a great chance of capturing the title, but just when there looked to be extra-time on the cards the Derry side had enough of a margin built up to survive the onslaught.

That buffer came in the form of a second half surge of momentum that Mike Enright’s side simply could not match. Six unanswered points in a devastating quarter of an hour spell was enough to hand the All-Ireland junior title to Eoghan Rua.

Eoghan Rua have experienced success at higher grades previously and Gráinne Holmes had a key part of those successes in the past decade. Holmes' maiden name is McGoldrick, a part of that much lauded family. Her sister Meabh Duffy controlled things at centre back while Holmes herself scored five of those six points in the match winning spell.

Holmes was unmarkable at times and some of the scores were deserving of All-Ireland glory. Clanmaurice had simply no answer to the corner forwards dynamism.

Ironically, either side of the blitz Clanmaurice were arguably the better side, winning rucks and starting both halves quite well. Rachel McCarthy roared into the game with a block in the opening minutes as the Kerry side made the brighter start to the game.

Despite the longer trip than their opponents, Clanmaurice were fresher and started the game very positively. Horgan began the sterling display with the final’s first score and quickly followed up by Patrice Diggin.

An early lead and Diggin began the game the way he finished in whirlwind fashion. Full of running and industry, Diggin was everywhere in the opening stages. Living off scraps the Coleraine side levelled through Shauna Doherty and Rosanna McAleese scores.

Clanmaurice were really battling and coming out on top at all exchanges, Niamh Leen at full back was dominating and forcing Eoghan Rua to have a rethink about their attacks.

Horgan was on hand to give the North Kerry side a deserved lead on the scoreboard. The first a free way out on the touchline was exceptional and the second in that run was set up cleverly by Kerry football vice captain Denise O’Leary.

The think tank was quick for Eoghan Rua however, the Derry side decided to run the ball and Katie Mullan landed the sucker punch on the 23rd minute.

The Irish hockey captain used all her athleticism to break free from a mass of Clanmaurice defenders to bury to the net. Shouts for over carrying went unheard but the sheer pace from Mullan made it hard for the naked eye to make a call.

Kate Lynch did respond with a score to level the game for Clanmaurice but Holmes came to life towards the end of the half with a neat brace. Horgan would have the final say however with her fourth point of the half to leave Clanmaurice well in the game 1-4 to 0-6 down at half time.

Once again Diggin was to the fore at the beginning of the half. The energetic midfielder had two points quickly notched as they took the lead again.

Wing forward Shauna Doherty levelled on the counter attack as the showpiece was becoming a real arm wrestle.

Horgan clipped over her first score of the half and it would give Clanmaurice the lead for the last time in the game as things were about to unravel.

Holmes ignited the match winning scoring run with a free and Mullan spun her marker Sara Murphy to fire over the bar. And with those two scores Eoghan Rua grew in confidence and simply took over.

Holmes was the target every single time inside for Eoghan Rua and a free wayward frees aside she duly delivered. Holmes' final point from play was outrageous and somewhat apt that it would prove to be the winner.

A wonderful catch and finish off her left hand side running away from goals made it 1-11 to 0-9. Clanmaurice could not break the momentum but in the true spirit of their recent displays they dug deep and nearly snatched it.

Horgan again, the full forward gave her all throughout the final. She hedged her bets by tapping over a late free and then in the next attack fired to the net. The grandstand finish came a little too late as there was no more time left on the clock. Agony for Clanmaurice.

CLANMAURICE: Aoife Fitzgerald; Michelle Costello, Niamh Leen, Elaine Ryall; Aoife Behan, Sara Murphy, Áine O’Connor; Patrice Diggin 0-3, Kate Lynch; Ann Marie Leen, Rachel McCarthy, Jessica Fitzell, Edel Slattery; Jackie Horgan 1-7 (3f), Danielle O’Leary. Subs: Julianne O’Keefe for Slattery (50).

EOGHAN RUA: Grace McMullan, Kate Doherty, Maria Mooney, Anna Morrison; Éilis McNamee;, Meabh Duffy, Lucy O’Kane; Sorcha Duggan, Megan Kerr; Rosanna McAleese 0-1, Katie Mullan 1-1, Clare Holly; Gráinne Holmes 0-7 (2f), Caoilinn Egan, Shauna Doherty 0-2. Subs: Louise McIntyre for Egan (35).

REFEREE: John McDonagh (Galway)

Player of the Match

Gráinne Holmes' leadership backed up with skill and nerve was the difference between the two sides. Jackie Horgan gave as good as she got on the losing side.

Key Moment

The final score of the game would prove to be the winning one. An outrageous score in its excellence by Gráinne Holmes but vitally needed in the end.



Turning Point

The substitution of full forward Caoilinn Egan. With the tall target replaced, Eoghan Rua changed the way they attacked to devastating effect.