Moran unlikely to feature for Kerry until March according to Jack O’Connor

David Moran is unlikely to see action with Kerry until March, according to manager Jack O'Connor

David Moran is unlikely to play with Kerry until March, according to manager Jack O’Connor, as the Tralee man recovers from the upper leg injury that forced him out of December’s County SFC Final after just five minutes.

Moran was a spectator at Saturday’s McGrath Cup final in Fitzgerald Stadium, in which Kerry beat Cork by 12 points, and O’Connor said afterwards that the Kerins O’Rahillys man has just started rehab on the injury.

“David Moran has just started rehab, that was a nasty enough injury and that will take a while. You probably won’t see David until, I would say, March,” O’Connor said.

On other injuries in the Kerry camp, O’Connor said: “Mike Breen tweaked a hamstring last week and Dara Moynihan did something with his quad in the Sigerson game. Dara may be in contention for next week, but you might be looking at the following week for Mike.

"Stephen (O’Brien) tweaked a hamstring there (against Cork) as well, and you’ll get that this time of year. It’s a lively pitch here, and the first ball he went for, he felt he tweaked something.”

The manager is also hopeful that follow-up scans on the knee problem that Joseph O’Connor sustained in Austin Stacks’ Munster Club Final defeat to St Finbarr’s will have a positive outcome.

“On Joseph O’Connor, as far as I know, the scan showed that he didn’t have a cruciate, but they’re investigating further. He obviously did some damage there.”