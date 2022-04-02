Moran and O’Shea on bench as Kerry make six changes to team to start against Mayo in League final

David Moran is named in the Kerry match day 26 for the first time in 2022 having recovered from a leg injury suffered late last year in the county final

David Moran is named on the Kerry bench for Sunday’s National Football League Division 1 final against Mayo, as the Kerry management make six changes to the team that started against Tyrone in Killarney last weekend.

It will be Moran’s first time listed on a Kerry match day squad since last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone. The midfielder suffered a serious upper leg injury in Kerins O’Rahillys’ county final defeat to Austin Stacks in early December and he has been working his way back to fitness since.

In what might be an indication of Jack O’Connor’s thinking for the Championship next month, Shane Ryan is preferred in goal, while Gavin White starts in the half back line. Na Gaeil club mates Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry start together at midfield, and Adrian Spillane is preferred in the forward unit, with Tony Brosnan on the subs bench.

Shane Murphy drops to the bench as Ryan takes his turn in goals, while Dylan Casey and Joe O’Connor are also left out of the starting team after the Austin Stacks pair started against Tyrone. They are replaced by White and Barry respectively.

In the forwards, Micheál Burns, Jack Savage and Brosnan drop out of the starting side with Adrian Spillane, Dara Moynihan and Paudie Clifford recalled to the starting 15.

David Clifford will captain the team, while Sean O’Shea – who has been absent through injury since just before the March 12 game against Mayo in Tralee – is also named among the substitutes.

KERRY TEAM TO PLAY MAYO: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Gavin White, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch; Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry; Dara Moynihan, Paudie Clifford, Adrian Spillane; Stephen O’Brien, David Clifford, Paul Geaney.

Subs: Shane Murphy, Tony Brosnan, Dylan Casey, Jack Savage, Joe O’Connor, Micheál Burns, Killian Spillane, Gavin Crowley, Pa Warren, Seán O’Shea, David Moran