Moment of Paul Murphy magic fires East Kerry to final and breaks Dingle hearts

East Kerry's David Clifford tires his best to evade the attentions of Tom O'Sullivan of Dingle during their Garvey's County Senior Football Championship semi-final clash in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC SEMI-FINAL

East Kerry 1-9

Dingle 1-8

A kick worthy of winning a game. A kick for the ages. Class, skill, composure, guts and glory all in one.

With the scores level, you could argue that Paul Murphy could take a shot to nothing. In a game of fine margins, however, with the game on a knife-edge, no ball could afford to be wasted.

Murphy strode up, leaned back and struck it from what must have about about sixty metres out (over the years, no doubt the length with grow along with the legend) and split the posts into the Mitchels’ end.

Even with the breeze at his back, it was a simply stupendous score. God knows, scores weren’t easy to come across on this day of all days as the rain pelted down on the John Joe Sheehy Road venue.

In as much as the final whistle brought elation to East Kerry, it will have brought devastation to Dingle. It was right there, well within their grasp.

Leading heading into injury time against an opponent who’d failed to fire and who were down to fourteen men following the dismissal of Ronan Buckley on a second yellow card, midway through the second half.

Still that’s what champions do. They find a way, even when all seems to be going against them. David Clifford held from play. James O’Donoghue held full stop.

We talk about the depth, we talk about the quality, but these East Kerry boys are battlers too. As are Dingle, they did so much right for so much of the game and still to leave empty handed.. that’s the cruelty of sport.

It may not have been a classic, boy though was it gripping. Rarely could one take their eyes off it, even if the purists out there were unlikely to be purring.

Then again some of the scores were out of the top drawer. They had to be in these conditions. The cream, as they say, rose to the top here. The breeze (wind really) naturally played a big part in proceedings.

There’s always that conundrum with in a wind-effected game. How significant is it? Can you trust your eyes? Is the advantage built up on the back of it enough? Might it be, against one’s natural inclination, easier even to play against it than with it?

With a two-point lead at the break Dingle having played with the breeze into the Mitchels’ end didn’t look to be in the most commanding of positions at half-time, and yet one still could’t rule out that it was just that sort of a game, that sort of day when scores would be hard come by, no matter what end you were playing into.

The conditions were such that we were never going to get a free-flowing game of football and with the knowledge gleaned from one another in their group game meeting, a certain caginess was always likely.

In starting Tom O’Sullivan on David Clifford, it felt like Dingle were sending out an early signal that they were going to take nothing for granted.

Considering the footballer-of-the-year elect bagged 1-1 inside the space of about 180 seconds of the throw-in in Páirc an Ághasaigh that was a wise enough call you’d have to say.

Still for a side with such a stiff breeze behind them, Dingle one felt erred a tough too much on the side of caution. They started well with a pointed mark by Paul Geaney, but there wasn’t ever the sense that they’d be able to open a significant advantage on East Kerry.

Indeed, East Kerry were back level within a few minutes thanks to a lovely Paul Murphy effort and coming up on ten minutes had actually stolen into the lead thanks to points from David and Paudie Clifford, 0-3 to 0-2.

Even without playing scintillating stuff, East Kerry seemed to have an edge on their rivals and when Dara Roche stole in and forced a save from Gavin Curran on seventeen minutes, one couldn’t quite say it wasn’t coming.

It was a brilliant save to be fair by the Dingle man and he followed it up with a save from Darragh Lyne on the rebound. All the same it felt like Dingle were living a touch on the edge.

If they were it seemed to kick-start something in them. Two minute later they levelled it up with a Tom O’Sullivan free and with further points from Paul Geaney and Dylan Geaney opened out that two point advantage at the turn – 0-5 to 0-3.

When East Kerry levelled it with a pair of scores from Cian Gammell and Ronan Buckley (a real gem off his left) it felt as though Dingle hadn’t done quite enough.

A goal five minutes later for Dylan Geaney, however, seemed to put them into pole position. George Durrant forcing a turnover from Paul Murphy and Paul Geaney shipping it out wide to his cousin for an outrageous finish – 1-5 to 0-5.

No more than a minute later, however, all that good Dingle work was undone. Paul Geaney turning over to Buckley and James O’Donoghue and Ruairí Murphy both forcing saves from the excellent Gavin Curran before Paudie Clifford finished to level it back up.

With that one would have imagined East Kerry pushing for the line. Instead Dingle’s dogged determination, simply didn’t allow East Kerry to take advantage of the breeze.

Tom O’Sullivan was brilliant on David Clifford – along with Conor O’Sullivan and Mark O’Connor at different times – and with Buckley’s dismissal it was no surprise to see them edge in front coming down the back straight with points from Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan and Tom O’Sullivan – 1-8 to 1-7.

A minute into the four added on David Clifford found his cousin Paul O’Shea for the equaliser and then came Paul Murphy’s moment of magic firing them into the lead for the first time in over half an hour’s action.

A real tough one for Dingle to take. For East Kerry it’s just the tonic. No better way to win, no better way to head into a county final. A repeat of the 2020 lock-down decider with Mid Kerry, it promises to be something special in two weeks’ time.

EAST KERRY: Shane Ryan, Pa Warren, Jack Sherwood, Chris O’Donoghue, Jonathan Lyne, Paul Murphy (0-2), Dan O’Brien, Darragh Lyne, Ronan Buckley (0-1), Ruairí Murphy (0-1), Paudie Clifford (1-2), Cian Gammell (0-1), David Clifford (0-1f), Dara Roche, James O’Donoghue Subs: Paul O’Shea (0-1) for D Roche, 54, Dónal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan for J Lyne, 57, Patrick Darcy for J O’Donoghue, 59,

DINGLE: Gavin H Curran, Conor Flannery, Conor O’Sullivan, Tom O’Sullivan (0-2, 1f), Niall Geaney, Mark O’Connor, Pádraig O’Connor, Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan (0-1), Billy O’Connor, Mikey Geaney, Ruadhán McCarthy, Dylan Geaney (1-1), Paul Geaney (0-4, 1m), Matthew Flaherty Subs: Tom Leo O’Sullivan for M Geaney, 34, Micheál Flannery for C O’Sullivan, 50

REFEREE: Paul Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys)