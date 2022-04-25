Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Molumphy: ‘We need to keep that competitiveness and drive on’

Kerry boss delighted with Kerry’s uptick in form in Carlow after first round set-back

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy had a real pep in his step after leading the Kingdom to victory over Carlow in Dr Cullen Park last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Close

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy had a real pep in his step after leading the Kingdom to victory over Carlow in Dr Cullen Park last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy had a real pep in his step after leading the Kingdom to victory over Carlow in Dr Cullen Park last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy had a real pep in his step after leading the Kingdom to victory over Carlow in Dr Cullen Park last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

Damian Stack

It’s not like he came out all crestfallen and struggling for words last week – Stephen Molumphy one gets the sense is of a fairly stoic disposition – nevertheless there was a definite pep in the Waterford man’s step when he spoke post-match on Saturday afternoon.

And why wouldn’t there be? Not only had his side bounced back from the disappointment of a home defeat to Down, they've done so in style, with arguably their finest performance of the season to date.

Privacy