Molumphy: ‘We need to keep that competitiveness and drive on’

It’s not like he came out all crestfallen and struggling for words last week – Stephen Molumphy one gets the sense is of a fairly stoic disposition – nevertheless there was a definite pep in the Waterford man’s step when he spoke post-match on Saturday afternoon.

And why wouldn’t there be? Not only had his side bounced back from the disappointment of a home defeat to Down, they've done so in style, with arguably their finest performance of the season to date.

“We are definitely [happy with that],” the Kerry boss beamed.

"We were flat last week. It [Saturday’s performance] was what we expected out of the lads.

"Last week was difficult to put a pin on it. All season we’d been full of energy and we wanted to get back to that.

"It worked today and the lads played well, they worked hard, especially in the first half and broke the back on it, but we're happy now, but next week at home against Meath all that will be undone if we lost to Meath. That’s our full focus.”

Keeping the recovery going against Meath next weekend is obviously key to giving Kerry the best chance of challenging for a place in the final.

Still a performance as fine as last weekend’s deserves further consideration and praise. The Kingdom were almost night and day better.

There was more to it than simply the return of Mikey Boyle to the fold – everyone upped their game considerably – but one can’t ignore the Ballyduff man’s impact.

“He had a fantastic game and his brother, Podge, [a] phenomenal game,” Molumphy noted.

"It just shows the experience he [Mikey] has and, to be honest, his talent. It was nice to have him in. We lost a player during the week to injury and the biggest thing we say is it’s a panel.

"We lost Conor O’Keeffe during the week to a small injury and Seán Weir came straight back in to it.

"It’s just brilliant to have those members to step back in. The competitive nature of it is the best thing about it.”

The loss of three players lately – Darragh Slattery to a cruciate, Conor O’Keeffe and Paudie Ahern to soft tissue injuries – is an undoubted blow, but to see somebody like Jordan Conway come back into the fold last weekend was hugely encouraging.

“And for him it's been a long way for him to come back,” the Kerry boss stressed.

"He did [score two points]. It’s been a long way for him, delighted for him, his confidence is up. It’s a great thing for us, an asset to have.”

Conway wasn't the only sub to impact on the weekend with the Déise man using the full complement of subs this time around and pretty much all of them impacting.

“They did and, to be honest, they’ve been getting a lot of pressure the subs do when they come in,” the manager continued.

"They have to make an impact, if they don’t they won’t get another chance or another guy will get the chance and that is key.

"In today’s game it’s a 20 man game and we used 20 subs here again today. It’s a key thing for the rest of the team when they come on they need that, they want that. They want to get on the ball.

"It’s nice to have the pressure on them, even more so some times, they've even less time to do it, and we’ll keep that competitive environment going.”

Limerick import Niall Mulchahy’s turn off the bench was probably his finest contribution to date in the green and gold. Indeed, the goal the Mungret man bagged as absolutely top drawer.

“He did [look good] and, you know what, goals are a thing we’ve been targeting. It’s taken time, but it's slowly coming,” Molumphy continued.

"When you see them coming. We miss two sitters there today, but they’re coming and now the lads know that if they’re anywhere within there there’s only one place they’re supposed to go and they’ll get an earful if they don't. They’re getting hungry for them.”

Kerry brought a real sense of purpose and energy to bear on Carlow right from the off, in stark contrast to such a disappointing display a week before when they looked tired.

“I was thinking about it and the work, they put in savage work, they worked to the end [against Down],” Molumphy suggested.

"We were a point up at half-time, we were only two points up after forty minutes, just our finishing and the way we played. It was more mistakes than anything that day. I think maybe a bit of pressure, we were snapping at things.

"Our discipline was much better today and, you know what, the players called it out, which is what you want. Them calling it out amongst themselves. ‘Don’t be doing this, don't’ be doing that’. “

After the shock poor performance a week ago, Kerry are back on track and currently sitting in second place in the table will feel they’ve got every chance of pushing for a place in the final.

Assuming, that is, they can get the job done this weekend against the Royals in Austin Stack Park and on that, the Kerry boss hits a note of caution.

“They only lost by three points to Carlow in the game to decide who got relegated [in the league],” he stressed.

"It just shows that when they need to perform [they can]. That day they were winning against Carlow…

"Complacency will kill us. Imagine next week if we don’t win that game. We need to step up and if anyone doesn't perform next week will lose their place. We need to keep that competitiveness and we need to drive on.”