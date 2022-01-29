Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Molumphy says commitment levels for Kerry hurlers has to be five or six sessions a week

We train three times on the pitch, and then it’s two or three gym sessions for themselves. You are away from home six times a week, so the commitment is through the roof’

Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy Expand

Close

Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy

Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy

Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy

kerryman

John O'Dowd

KERRY senior hurling manager Stephen Molumphy believes that a successful inter-county career now requires a six-day a week commitment, and that it was difficult initially to get the squad to completely buy into the enhanced demands on their time.

Speaking in advance of Sunday week’s Allianz League Division 2A opener against Westmeath in Mullingar, the Waterford man is thrilled with how the squad has responded to the new regime, and he certainly feels that things are going in the right direction.

Privacy