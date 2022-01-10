Molumphy pleased with first win but stresses need for hurlers to build on early work and effort

NEVER in his wildest dreams could Stephen Molumphy have expected his debut as Kerry senior hurling manager to end with his adopted county recording their first ever victory over Tipperary at senior level. Yet that was exactly the scenario that unfolded at Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon.

Understandably pleased with his side’s three-point victory over one of the aristocrats of the small ball game, the Waterford native certainly had no intention of losing the run of himself at this early stage of the season. Nevertheless, the new Kingdom boss appreciated that it was, most certainly, evidence that the team are already moving in the right direction.

“It’s a nice win, but it’s still early days yet. We’ve a lot of work to do, it’s nice to be able to see that we’re going in the right direction, but there’s a lot of change, it’s not a daily or a weekly but a monthly thing. The work-rate is the thing, it’s the key metric that we have,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to play another Munster team, a stronghold of hurling, and it’s fantastic to be in this, we love this competition. That’s where you want to be, you want to be playing with the best, you want to be up against the best and, please God, in the future, we’ll get more games like that.”

More than anything else, Molumphy was hugely encouraged by the commitment of the Kerry players, and by their willingness to fight for each other in accomplishing the nitty-gritty tasks that needs to be done on the pitch – the unseen hard graft that doesn’t make the headlines, but is a pre-requisite for any successful outfit.

“Teamwork is the most important thing. It’s the guy making the dummy runs, getting the ball out of a ruck, passing to a guy in the support play, it’s basically the guy who you don’t talk about. You have your excellent forwards or defenders, people you know of, but it’s the guy doing all the work on the pitch, doing the unseen work, that kind of ethos we would like to bring in.

“Today in the first half we showed it, we didn’t in the second half, we thought the wind would do a lot of the work for us, but it’s that kind of team spirit and esprit de corps that is the key aspect. It does show good signs, but we had a lot of new guys there.

“I think we had only five or six of the Joe McDonagh final team from last year, so it’s new blood, and hopefully we link in more with the under-20s. We have a couple of them out there, but it will be good for the future if we start building now and keep going. Any success you will buy into, and it gives you confidence that you’re going in the right way.

“It’s our first win over Tipperary in the competition, and, with the players, there is excellent potential here. I remember three years ago watching them in the Joe McDonagh Cup, and you could see it, the talent is there. I’m trying to get that confidence in them now to bring it out, and it is there in the players, and it is here in Kerry. I’ve got the chance and the opportunity to be here, and I’m going to make it count,” he added.

With newcomers, goalkeeper Louis Dee and centre-forward Paudie Ahern, among those making a very significant impression on the day, the Kerry bainisteoir emphasised after the game that the panel is open to all players who are willing to contribute, but that he and his selectors only want individuals who are totally committed to the cause.

“Anyone with Kerry blood or plays with a Kerry club, we will take them, it’s a team thing, it’s very much team-orientated, the team have bought into it. I believe in this group. I saw the potential a couple of years ago, and then that got me watching them the last two years. The players that you have are the players of the team,” he stressed.

“People have commitment issues for other reasons, but it’s the guys that step onto the pitch, and we only want guys that will give 100 per cent, that will go to war with the guy beside them, and they’re the guys we want. They did that today in the first half, less so in the second half, but that’s the kind of team we have. Whether we win or we fail, that’s what we want.

“To be honest, the way that we work is that it’s an open panel. Basically you come in, but it’s also the other way, that if you’re inside and you don’t play well, you go off it, and that’s the way you have to have it. The panel is open, as I said at the start, but you will only stay in it if you keep that work-rate up. It’s down to work-rate whether you stay inside or not.”

Next step for Kerry is the Munster Cup semi-final against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Friday night (7pm). An opportunity to pit their wits against the all-conquering All-Ireland champions is a mouth-watering prospect for this Kingdom squad so early into the 2022 campaign. A recent training camp held in Cork has also helped to solidify the bond among the group.

“We do a lot in the military, but it was a good camp. We needed that bit of bonding, I suppose it’s something the lads haven’t done before, but please God, we might do another one or two in the future if we need to. When a guy has absolutely no energy left, you can see if he’s going to take it on himself or not. You learn a lot of things from that, definitely.

“We’re playing the All-Ireland champions, what a great opportunity, no matter what the score is, that’s where you want to be, in with the best of the best, playing against them, that will bring you on no matter what happens.

“Down the line, this is no good if we lose our first match, or second match, in the league, and next thing we are chasing teams in Division 2A. We must keep going, keep building, and not rest on our laurels now,” added Molumphy.