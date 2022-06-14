Molumphy open to hurlers going into Munster Championship… but would prefer to win Joe McDonagh Cup first

Stephen Molumphy says he would be open to the Kerry hurlers being admitted to the Munster Senior Hurling Championship next year if that was to be offered to the county, but added that he would prefer to earn the right to go up to the Tier One championship by winning the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Kerry hurled gamely against Wexford in Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC Preliminary Quarter-final but still lost heavily by 21 points, but as it stands they will not play senior championship hurling next year. Indeed, even had they won last week’s Joe McDonagh Cup by bating Antrim, Kerry would still have had to play Tipperary – a game they would almost certainly have lost too – in order to qualify for the 2023 Munster Championship.

Asked, hypothetically, is he would accept the offer of Kerry going into the Munster Championship next year, Molumphy said:

“To be honest we need to win the Joe McDonagh first, that’s the first thing, but please God we’ll do it next year. But I think that barrier will be gone, we’ll either go into Leinster or Munster, I think that’ll be open to us, but we have to win it (Joe McDonagh Cup).

“I suppose you kind of want to earn your place, but if they leave us in we’ll do it. I want to win the Joe McDonagh, and I like the layered system with the five divisions, it’s way ahead of the Gaelic football, every team has a chance to win every year. But to be honest, I want to win the Joe McDonagh Cup and get in and then stay in there in that competition. And like the Leinster Championship then, whoever gets down gets relegated.”

Asked again if he would want Kerry to go into the senior championship next year if it was offered to them, the manager said: “I haven’t thought about it to be honest, I don’t know. I suppose you would because the games would bring you on, but you’d still like to earn that step up. But if it meant playing teams like (Wexford) again and again and it would bring you on, then yes. But I’ve no harm with the current system, win the Joe McDonagh Cup and then step up.”

Despite the heavy defeat in the end against Wexford, Molumphy was pleased with his players’ attitude, and happy for them to have got the experience of playing a team of Wexford’s quality.

“The opportunity is fantastic because you want to be playing teams like this. You learn so much from these game, the players learn small little cute things like creating space, running off the shoulder. You learn so much from that and it’s where we want to be.

"We blooded 18 players this year. We’ve a lot of work done but it’s a cliché, we’ve more to do. They’re going in the right direction. They’re hungry now as well. They see how much they bonded together as a team and where they want to go, so we’re looking forward now. It’s great, we’ve only a couple of months and the league kicks off, we’re hungry for it.

The most pleasing aspect of his first year as manager?

It’s the attitude. We hadn’t played well in the first half, down seven or eight points, but we still had good ideas, they wanted to win it, they wanted to go out… we had a strong wind at our back and we thought we’d get off to a good start, now we didn’t, but what I like is that they want to be here. They want to be at the standard, they want to improve.

"The biggest thing has been attitude, it’s been excellent. They perform, they keep coming back, they don’t go away. We’ve seen that throughout the year. They’re already focussed for next year. They’ll go back to their clubs, they’ll enjoy that and we want to see them perform as leaders in their clubs, but be hungry enough to get back in (with Kerry) and get going again.”

Asked if any of this year's Under-20 squad is being looked at as potential senior players next year, Molumphy said: “We have seven picked out already. We already have one inside with us, Kyle O’Connor, actually Keltyn Molloy as well, so it’s two, even though he has two years still at under-20. But we have seven guys to bring in and that’s hugely important.

"But again we’re going to all the clubs, I think I have the names of every single adult club player of all the grades at home, I was just given that last week. So we’re going to go to all the games and it’s going to be a clean slate again, based on performance, and anyone who wants to come in we’ll give him the opportunity. I think we’re setting up development squads in October that will basically be playing games again and again. That'll really get things going again and guys who want it will be picked on attitude, and will step up.”

Of the game itself, the manager was delighted to see his players tested against a top senior team, and despite the result there were positives to extract from the day.

“It was great to have this (game), it was a great idea of the GAA to have this opportunity, particularly with a home draw. To see Kerry hurlers mixing with Wexford hurlers after the game, it’s great. Yes, it was difficult to pick it up after losing a final in Croke Park by a point, but to get the opportunity down here - look, I’d still take it, yeah.

“The first half you’re in contention, you’re there though we hadn’t played well. A bit disappointed with the second half, I suppose, but credit to a tier one team, who had just beaten Kilkenny. We just lost our shape, stood off a bit too much, but overall I'm delighted with the players. The attitude they’ve given, they’ve bought into it. You know, the harder it gets the more they enjoy it, to be honest. They want to get into tier one, they want to step up.

“[The Kerry support was] brilliant, it was fantastic. And you know what, they were trying to get behind us. We gave them a few things in the first half and in the second half they got a bit more behind us. I suppose we let them down a bit that way, we wanted to give them more because they would have backed us. We’ve had it from the league and the championship but today was excellent.”