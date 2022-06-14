Kerry

Molumphy open to hurlers going into Munster Championship… but would prefer to win Joe McDonagh Cup first

Podge Boyle exchanges a handshake with Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy as he is substituted during the All-Ireland SHC Preliminary Quarter-final against Wexford at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

Podge Boyle exchanges a handshake with Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy as he is substituted during the All-Ireland SHC Preliminary Quarter-final against Wexford at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

kerryman

Paul Brennan

Stephen Molumphy says he would be open to the Kerry hurlers being admitted to the Munster Senior Hurling Championship next year if that was to be offered to the county, but added that he would prefer to earn the right to go up to the Tier One championship by winning the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Kerry hurled gamely against Wexford in Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC Preliminary Quarter-final but still lost heavily by 21 points, but as it stands they will not play senior championship hurling next year. Indeed, even had they won last week’s Joe McDonagh Cup by bating Antrim, Kerry would still have had to play Tipperary – a game they would almost certainly have lost too – in order to qualify for the 2023 Munster Championship.

