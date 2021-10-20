Kerry

Molumphy: ‘Managers don't maybe like to say it, but silverware is the thing you’re judged upon’

New Kerry hurling boss Stephen Molumphy is ready to mould the team in his image. wr

New Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy at Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon. The appointment is for a two-year term and he will be joined by Pat Bennett, Shane Briggs and Brendan O'Sullivan Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

kerryman

Damian Stack

Beginnings are always so beguiling. The endless sense of possibility. The open road ahead of you. No baggage to weigh you down. Just a clean slate and a bucket of goodwill.

There was definitely the sense of a new day dawning in Austin Stack Park early on Sunday afternoon when new Kerry hurling boss Stephen Molumphy was presented to the press for the first time.

With his two sons Fionn and Jack buzzing around hurls in hand, newly bedecked in the the green and gold, there really was a first day of school vibe around the John Joe Sheehy Road venue.

