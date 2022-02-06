Molumphy lauds hurlers’ work ethic but says a ‘little bit of hurling’ let the team down

Despite shipping a six-point defeat at the hands of Westmeath in Mullingar, Kerry senior hurling manager Stephen Molumphy took a lot of positives from his team’s first game in Division 2A of the 2022 National Hurling League.

At the outset, the bainisteoir was at pains to laud his side’s work rate. “The work ethic was through the roof from the beginning to the very end. A little bit of hurling let us down – the free-taking and the like. I keep saying that we’re going in the right direction and we just need to get small little things right. We didn’t take our chances when we had them. We fell asleep for five minutes and conceded scores early in the second half, and we went from six points down to 11 down,” the Waterford man said.

He continued: “But the lads kept on fighting and fighting, and they never gave up. We got them back to four, but they got a couple of crucial scores to keep the gap open, and we finished up losing by six. We had a few things we got right and a few things we didn’t get right. We’ll look forward to putting them right on Tuesday night and we’ll go again next weekend.”

Jordan Conway’s appearance off the bench only lasted 20 minutes which frustrated his manager. “Jordan’s an awesome player, he’s something else. We’ll get him checked out and, hopefully, his injury is not bad.”

Asked about Mikey Boyle’s goal, Molumphy said: “Those lads have been around a few years and they know what to do in front of goal. It’s great to have him back after playing with the club.

“We had a few debutants today and it’s a nice way to blood them against a team playing in the Liam MacCarthy Cup. It brings you up. Westmeath are the best team in Division 2. They scored some great points late on against the wind and you have to give them credit for that.”

Looking ahead to next weekend’s clash with the Lilywhites in Tralee, Molumphy concluded: “Kildare is our next match. Obviously, they will have the Naas lads back, but that’s one we are looking forward to. We need to perform and we hope to see as many supporters in Kerry out as possible. Hopefully, we’ll give them something to shout about. It was great to hear some of them here today shouting when we got a few scores or a few tackles in. There’s always that cohort behind us, and it makes a difference. It really does. The lads find that extra bit of energy when they hear that support.”