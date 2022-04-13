Molumphy buoyed by performance of Kerry U20 hurlers

Kerry's Nathan Guerin looks to get to the ball ahead of Tipperary full-back Ciaran Lloyd in the Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1 match at Austin Stack Park, Tralee Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Despite disappointment at failing to reach the Division 2A final earlier in April, Kerry hurling is riding on something of a crest of a wave at the moment with promising performances from the seniors being backed up by some stellar displays underage in the Munster championships.

John Hennessy’s Under 20s put in a particularly eye-catching display last week running Tipperary close in Austin Stack Park. It was a performance which caught the eye of senior boss Stephen Molumphy, whose enthusiasm for the future of Kerry hurling was infectious during his pre-McDonagh Cup press briefing this week.

“There’s seven or eight names already on a list that to be honest we would want to bring in as soon as possible,” he enthused of the Under 20s.

“I think it was fourteenth or fifteenth minute that Nathan Guerin had a chance on goal and maybe if that was taken it might be a different match. It was a crucial time and ten minutes later they [Tipperary] obviously got a goal before half-time. It is very encouraging. I keep saying it, the talent is there and the speed and the strength can be built on.

“They’re easier to build than developing talent and the talent is there, the base is there. To be honest that’s exactly what we thought the Under 20s would be. John Hennessy would probably say it, it’s a game they would have won. They’re down a couple of injuries as well to heighten the matter.

“There are a number of players there we’re very keen to get our hands on as soon as possible, get them in, because it takes a year or two sometimes. Some guys, like Colin Walsh [already a senior], just come in naturally, but we’re definitely looking forward to getting our hands on them.”

More immediately there’s the small matter of the Kingdom’s Joe McDonagh Cup bow this weekend against Down in Austin Stack Park (Saturday, 1pm).

For that game the Kerry boss confirmed that Mikey Boyle will be absent through suspension following the straight red-card he picked up against Wesmeath in Mullingar in the National League semi-final.

The Waterford man also revealed that Killeedy’s Paudie Ahern will miss the game as he outlined who remains on the long-term injury list.

“There’s still six or seven weeks left to it [the season],” he noted.

“I think there’s a couple that are two to three weeks out that we’re hoping to see them all going well. Paudie Ahern, Aodhan Shanahan is actually out for another little while, Mikey [Boyle] you mentioned.

“Jordan Conway is still another couple of weeks out we’re still not sure yet, but with the guys they have they’re nice to have.

“The guys we already have on the panel they’re waiting for their chance, ready to step up and I think you’ve seen as well we’ve had nearly a different team out every time and whoever is on form gets the chance and takes it.

“Sometimes the subs coming in, you mightn’t even start the strongest fifteen sometimes it’s the reinforcements in the second half that make the difference. That’s a crucial part of the game, guys coming on must make an impact and our subs know that.”