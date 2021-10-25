MKL Gaels finally reach promised land after winning county Junior ‘A’ title

MKL Gaels players Katie Pigott, Niamh Broderick and Mairead Lehane celebrate with the cup after winning the Kerry LGFA County JAFC final. Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

Dearbhla Foley, Danielle O'Sullivan and Tanya Joy celebrate with the cup after MKL Gaels win the Kerry LGFA County Junior 'A' Football Championship final. Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

RANDLES BROTHERS JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

MKL Gaels 0-6

Abbeydorney 0-5

Finally, the promised land.

After coming up short in three finals in-a-row, most notably last year’s heart-breaking extra time defeat to Dr Crokes, MKL Gaels claimed the County Junior A Championship after a hard fought victory over a spirited Abbeydorney side that never gave up until the final whistle.

The football on offer certainly wasn’t pretty, but that will hardly bother Damian Murphy’s well drilled outfit that put three years of gut-wrenching defeats behind them as the jumped for joy on the resplendent Fitzgerald Stadium surface at full-time.

Their captain Caoimhe Evans’ victory speech was off the cuff, but full of passion and sincerity and the pride in her words spoke volumes of what the win meant to the MKL squad.

It could have been so different for them if Abbeydorney took two gilt-edged goal chances in the first half.

The first came in the 14th minute when a lighting move involving the dangerous Caoimhe Spillane and Ada Relihan saw Melanie Higgins force MKL’s net minder Zeta Ashe into a fine stop.

Lenihan’s second save came three minutes before half-time when Maura McDonald made a searing thrust through the MKL defence, but the stopper stood her ground once more and cleared the danger.

The first half was full of unforced errors as the intermittent heavy showers and greasy underground conditions made handling a lottery. It was obvious that scores were going to be hard to come by and so it proved as both side dithered and dallied in attack.

MKL certainly looked the more efficient of the sides and by the ninth minute a brace of Meadhbh Rochford frees pushed them ahead before Melanie Higgins got one back for Abbeydorney from a placed ball. Ciara Murphy, with another free, nudged MKL two ahead four minutes later.

The MLK defence was resolute with Danielle O’Sullivan, Dearbhla Foley, Niamh Broderick, Mairead Lehane and Ciara Murphy particularly prominent whilst Caoimhe Evans and Abbeydorney’s Ciara McCarthy were enjoying a decent battle around the middle of the field.

Higgins and Spillane were looking dangerous for Abbeydorney and Ashe had to save from the latter when a goal looked on.

Amy Sullivan, with a peach for for Abbeydorney and a point from the rangy midfielder Hickey saw MKL push 0-4 to 0-2 ahead, but then a brilliant interception from MKL’s Danielle O’Sullivan prevented what looked like a certain Abbeydorney goal.

Lenihan made another fine stop in the 27th minute, but that was to be the final action of the first half.

Abbeydorney started the second half with intent but shot two bad wides early on. They shot seven wides in the second half and 11 in total and this wayward shooting would prove costly in the finish.

MKL pushed three ahead when Rochford slotted over another free in the 38th minute although Abbeydorney then got a welcome life line when MKL’s hard working wing forward Ailis Murphy was sin binned for a trip.

With the extra player Abbeydorney pushed forward and Caoimhe Spillane slotted a point but it was their own goalkeeper Emma Woods that was forced into a wonder save from Caoimhe Evans after the ball was turned over and MKL attacked at pace.

nine The speedy Clodagh Evans then pointed for MKL and with minutes left even a lead as slender as three points looked secure enough such was the dearth of scores.

The black and amber of Abbeydorney are known for their never say die attitude and Spillane added another point before Ada Relihan slotted over with a minute left on the clock to bring it to a one point game.

It was obvious to see the nervousness in the MKL ranks as they could see victory being snatched from them yet again.

They dug deep though and played keep ball for the last minute of the game before the joyous scenes of victory broke out at the final whistle.

MKL GAELS: Zeta Ashe; Danielle O’Sullivan, Dearbhla Foley, Christine O’Carroll ; Mairead Lehane, Ciara Murphy (0-1f), Niamh Broderick; Lorna Hickey (0-1), Caoimhe Evans Ailis Murphy, Clodagh Evans (0-1), Katie Dennehy; Liath Lenihan, Meadhbh Rochford (0-3f), Lorraine Kennedy Subs: Ciara Tangney for C O’Carroll, 48, G Kennedy for L Lenihan, 56

ABBEYDORNEY: Emma Woods; Anna Kerdiaza, Jessica Fitzell, Kate Kearney; Ada Relihan (0-1), Ciara McCarthy, Brid Horan; Laura Collins, Rachel McCarthy; Maura McDonald, Rebecca Falvey, Caoimhe Spillane (0-2); Melanie Higgins (0-1f), Alanna Maunsell, Amy Sullivan (0-1) Subs: Niamh Quinn for A Maunsell, half-time, Ava Peevers for B Horan, 48, Amy McCarthy for M McDonald, 52

REFEREE: James Brosnan (Currow)

MAIN PLAYER

On a day when fine margins and inches really mattered, MKL Gaels net minder Zeta Ashe came up with two fine stops whilst her handling and overall presence in goals cemented an impressive overall defensive display from the victors.

TURNING POINT

Lenihan’s save in the 27th minute and the subsequent follow up wide meant that MKL took a two point lead in at the half time break which psychologically can make all the difference facing into the second half.

TALKING POINT

It was wonderful to see the passion by the MLK players after the victory was sealed. Three years of hurt was released and a carnival of joy was burst onto the Fitzgerald Stadium pitch.