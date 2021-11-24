MKL Gaels face Clare champions in semi-final after passing Limerick test

MUNSTER CLUB JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

MKL Gaels 2-14

Dromcollogher Broadford (Limerick) 2-6

MKL Gaels are through to a Munster LGFA Junior Championship semi-final agaiomst Clooney Quin from Clare following a deserved win over Dromcollogher Broadford of Limerick in Listowel.

Dromcolleghor Broadford’s cause was not helped as they were missing four players due to the Limerick County Camogie Final last Sunday, less than two days after this Friday night game.

MKL Gaels got off to the perfect start scoring 1-06 without reply. Meadhbh Rochford with three, Lorraine Kennedy with 1-2 and Ciara Murphy with the first score of the night from a free as Dromcollogher Broadford struggled to get to grips with MKL Gaels, pace and intensity in the first quarter, as they were guilty themselves of missing some scoreable opportunities.

It wasn’t until the 15th minute of the half that Dromcollogher registered their first score, a free from Laura Stack. This was soon followed with a goal from Olive Lenihan to reduce the deficit to five points as the limerick side were beginning to get to grips with proceedings as the half wore on.

With the first half nearing completion both sides registered two scores a piece. The crucial score in this period coming from centre back for MKL Gaels Ciara Murphy. A move she started herself ended with her receiving the final pass as she expertly finished to the back of the net to give the Kerry side a seven-point lead at half time on a score line of MKL Gaels 2-7 Dromcollogher Broadford 1-3.

MKL Gaels started the second half like the first scoring the first three points without reply. Meadhbh Rochford with a brace of frees and a Caoimhe Evans free saw the Kerry county junior champions open up a ten-point lead inside the first ten minutes of the third quarter as Dromcollogher had a player yellow carded in this period.

The Limerick side responded with a goal from Clodagh Reidy to reduce the deficit to seven as they soon had a second player yellow carded. Despite being down to thirteen players at one stage in the second half Dromcollogher rallied hard but were unable to convert this into scores.

MKL Gaels kept the scoreboard ticking over thus increasing their advantage. The impressive Meadhbh Rochford with a further brace as wing back Laura Kennedy and Lorraine Kennedy both contributed to extend their lead to a healthy eleven points with ten minutes remaining.

With Dromcollogher back to 15 players on the pitch they threw everything at MKL registering the final three scores of the night, but it wasn’t to be as MKL Gaels ran out deserving winners on a score line of 2-14 to 2-6.

MKL Gaels now play Clare junior champions Clooney Quin in Milltown (Kerry) on Saturday at 2.30pm.

MKL Gaels: Z Ashe, D Foley, C Tangney, D O’Sullivan, M Lehane, C Murphy 1-1f, L Prendergast 0-1, L Hickey, N Broderick, A Murphy, C Evans, K Dennehy, L Lehihan, M Rochford 1-8 (0-4f), L Kennedy 1-3. Subs: C Evans 0-1 for L Lenihan, C O’Carroll for L Kennedy, G Kennedy for A Murphy.

Dromcollogher/Broadford: C McCarthy, N Fahy, M McCarthy, A Mullane, A O’Sullivan, N McCarthy, C Sheehan, S Kate O’Connor 0-1, S Shanahan, S Sheehan, L Stack 0-3f, O Linehan 1-1, C Reidy 1-0, G Barrett 0-1, S McCarthy.