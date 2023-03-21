Mixed fortunes for Kerry sides in Munster U16 ladies championship

It was a day of mixed fortune for the Kerry Under 16 sides in Ardmore on Sunday Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

MUNSTER U16 LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 3

Waterford B 3-6

Kerry B 2-9

A day of mixed fortune for the Kerry Under 16 sides in Ardmore on Sunday with one draw and a win the order of the day.

First up at 12 noon was the B game. Kerry started the brightest with the first score inside the first minute from Mairead Walsh. Waterford took time to settle and get into the game with their first score coming in the fourth minute from Makayla Laffan.

They took the lead in the seventh minute with a free from Rachel Moore as Kerry were guilty of wasteful procession in the first half and indeed throughout the game at vital stages.

Kerry were level just before ten minutes into the game, but this was as good as it got for the away side as Waterford punished Kerry’s poor distribution of the ball.

The home side scored 2-2 without response to open up an eight-point lead. Goals from Emma Power and Eilidh Ní Churraoin and points from Rachel Moore and Caragh Queally saw the home side open up a commanding lead giving Kerry plenty to ponder with halftime fast approaching.

The margin could have been even more only for Kerry keeper Alexa Falvey pulling off two saves. They were handed a live line approaching half-time when Alice Granville shot from a tight angle found the back of the Waterford net to go in at the break five points behind.

Kerry started the brightest in the second half and with two scores from Saoirse O’Connor McCarthy, one from a free saw the deficit down to three. The home side were awarded a penalty, which Deirdre Roche duly converted to extend the lead back out to six.

This seemed to knock the stuffing out of Kerry as Waterford opened up a seven-point lead mid-way through the second half. Despite the deficit and conditions worsening it spurred Kerry on a scoring run.

Points from Amelia Kerins from play and a free from Saoirse O’Connor McCarthy saw the deficit down to five with eight minutes remaining. The travelling supporters and the Kerry dugout had even further reason to cheer that a comeback was on the cards when a Sarah Cooper goal saw the deficit down to two.

Emma Power steadied the ship for the visitors to push the lead back out to three. Kerry had other ideas and would close out the match with three unanswered points to take a deserved share of the spoils a result which at times looked out of reach during the second half.

WATERFORD B: S Kiely, A Whelan, D Roche (1p – 0), A McHugh, M Laffan (0-1), R Fitzgerald, E Gillane, L Ronayne, E Ní Churraoin, S Barry, E Power (1-01 1f), N Rossa, B Doonan, R Moore (0-2 1f), E Prendergast (0-2) Subs: C Queally for E Ní Churraoin, A Geoghegan for N Rossa, A Green for R Moore

KERRY B: A Falvey, R Daly, R Cahill, S Harkin, B Walsh, S Randles, A O’Donovan, O O ‘Mahony, E O’Sullivan, H O’Flaherty, S O’Connor McCarthy (0-04 2f), L O’Shea (0-02), M Walsh (0-01), L Mae O’Gara, A McCarthy Subs: A Granville (1-0) for H O’Flaherty, A Kerins (0-02) for M Walsh, A Rooney for A McCarthy, C Clancy for L O’Shea, A Hassett for A Granville, S Cooper (1-0)

MUNSTER U16 LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 3

Waterford A 2-9

Kerry 3-11

The second game of the afternoon threw in at 2pm.

Unlike the first game in which Kerry were guilty of wasteful possession the same could not be said of this game in the first half. Kerry scoring 1-2 without reply inside the first seven minutes to open up a five-point lead.

Kerry’s direct running and passing resulting in points for Lisa Slattery and a goal and a point for Hanna Nic Gearilt. Kerry’s work rate all over the field was much improved from last weeks game against Cork as Waterford had limited opportunity in from of the Kerry goal.

A point from Emma Fitzgerald in the tenth minute was the home side’s first score of the afternoon. Kerry were in no moon to take the foot off the gas. Three points from Lisa Slattery and 1-1 from Sara Fitzgerald and a Keelin O’Sullivan point gave Kerry a commanding lead with over half the first half played.

Treasa Ní Chrotaigh raised Waterford’s spirits with a goal in the 18th minute as both sides exchanged three points a piece for the remainder of the half to see Kerry go in at the break with an eleven-point lead.

Waterford players and management decided to stay out in the pitch during the halftime interval in an effort to galvanised the troops. It seemed to have done the trick as it was a game of two halves.

Kerry dominating the first and Waterford dominating the second in terms of scoring and possession. It was Kerry who got off to the best start scoring two points from play to open up a thirteen-point lead.

It would turn out to be the only two scores they would score in the second half. A combination of Waterford dominance, Kerry making a raft of substitutions and some questionable referee decisions saw Kerry hold out for a five-point win.

Lucy Harrington in the Kerry goal had to be alert three times during the second half as Waterford mounted pressure on the Kerry goal. Corner forward Clodagh O’Connor goaled for the home side to reduce the deficit to seven.

Shortly after Emma O’Brien was sin binned for the visitors much to the confusion of the player herself and the Kerry management. It set up a nervy finish but Kerry weathered the storm and saw out the game deserving winners.

While Kerry will be disappointed with the second half performance, they will take confidence as a group in what was a much-improved performance from the week before against Cork

WATERFORD: G Corcoran, E Foran, R Walsh, R Power, C Walsh, R Browne, K Winkle, A Butler, A Reddy, M Kenneally, E Fitzgerald 0-5 (4f), T Ní Chrotaigh (1-0), C Power (1-1), A Connolly (0-2), A Fitzpatrick Subs: J Bagge for M Kenneally, C Whelan for T Ní Chrotaigh, C Carrigan for J Bagge, A Quinn (0-1) for A Reddy

KERRY: L Harrington, J Lee O’Connor, G Murphy, A O’Donoghue, E O’Brien, K O’Riordan, S Colleran, L O’Sullivan, A O’Sullivan, H Nic Gearilt (1-1), M K Smith (0-1), K O’Sullivan (0-1), L O’Connor, L Slattery 1-6 (0-3f), S Fitzgerald (1-2) Subs: A Costello for K O’Sullivan, A Collins for S Colleran, M Teehan for L O’Sullivan, B Curtin for S Fitzgerald, E Costello for L O’Connor, M Mulvihill