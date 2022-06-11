Minors see off Tyrone in low-scoring win to reach All-Ireland semi-final

Kerry players Paddy Lane, left, and Evan Boyle celebrate after the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-final win over Tyrone at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo by Sportsfile

ALL-IRELAND MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Kerry 0-8

Tyrone 1-4

Kerry got their All-Ireland Minor Football Championship aspirations back on track following a one-point win over Tyrone in Portlaoise this afternoon. An impressive first half defensive display and a one-point half time lead laid the foundations for the impressive win, a result that books their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

The second half was a thriller and despite Tyrone throwing absolutely everything at the game, it was the Kingdom who stood tall and held on to claim a famous victory.

Played in ideal conditions in Portlaoise, while there was no summer sun, it was a warm, dry day and temperatures on the field were a lot warmer than off the field.

There was a cagey start to the game with both sides reluctant to show their hand. Kerry did have a penalty shout inside the opening seven minutes when Odhran Ferris went down inside the small rectangle, but the referee waved on, much to the annoyance of Kerry manager James Costello.

Moments later, Tyrone opened the scoring with a brilliantly taken goal. Despite a number of Kerry bodies back defending their goal, Ronan Molloy somehow wriggled his way into the small rectangle, and he fisted across to an unmarked Caolan Donnelly who coolly palmed the ball home.

Kerry struggled for scores in the opening 15 minutes, but Cormac Dillon pointed his first of three first half points when he was teed up by Fionn Murphy.

Tyrone were quick to respond and they restored the three point gap soon after when Noah Grimes fired over a close range free.

The Kingdom grew into the game, and they shot four points in a row in an excellent seven-minute spell for the beaten Munster finalists, who looked to have feel ill effects from that recent loss to Cork.

Jack Clifford started the siege on the 18th minute mark to reduce the gap to two. Dillon added another with an audacious outside of the boot effort from 30 yards after he had raised his hand to signal a mark. Just five minutes later, he added another beautiful point with a left-footed curling effort from the right side which sailed over.

Tyrone were struggling to halt the Kerry momentum, but Molloy levelled proceedings from a close-range free after 24 minutes of play.

However, the Kingdom responded accordingly, and Donagh O’Sullivan’s point gave Kerry a one-point lead at the break, with Tyrone managing just one score from play in that 30-minute period.

Just after half time, Kerry continued the momentum, and they began to gain a real foothold on the game. Eddie Healy fired over a brilliant score from distance to increase the deficit to two, as the Kerry crowd really got behind their team.

Tyrone almost had a second goal when they brilliantly worked the ball up the field and it eventually fell to Caolan Donnelly again, but Shay O’Meara was on hand this time to expertly deny the Tyrone attacker with an impressive save from point blank range.

Niall Collins was black carded 44 minutes in after an apparent trip on a Tyrone attacker and it seemed to shift momentum somewhat.

Ronan Molloy fired over a long range point to leave just a point in it as we entered the final 15 minutes of the game.

It was a gripping period of play as the game was played at a frantic pace with Tyrone throwing the kitchen sink at the game in a frantic search for scores.

Collins did not return to the field, and he was replaced by Darragh O’Connor with the 10 minutes up. With just four minutes left on the clock, it led to a pulsating finish with the game firmly in the melting pot.

When Fionn Murphy fired over a fantastic free from just over 45 yards out, it looked to be the insurance score for his side, leaving two points in it, entering the four minutes of injury time.

Tyrone were fingertips away from putting the ball into the back of the net when the ball just sailed past Donnelly’s outstretched hand.

Donnelly’s driven effort soon after sailed over the bar to leave just one on it, with two minutes left to play.

However, it was too little, too late from Tyrone and it was Kerry’s day as they held on to advance to the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-finals.

KERRY: Shay O’Meara; Maidhcí Lynch, Liam Evans, Ruairí Burke; Eddie Healy 0-1, Colm Browne, Fionn Murphy 0-1 (‘45’); Jack O’Sullivan, Evan Boyle; Niall Collins, Cormac Dillon 0-3 (1m), Jack Clifford 0-1; Paddy Lane 0-1, Donagh O’Sullivan 0-1, Odhran Ferris. Subs: Tomás Ashe for Evan Boyle (51) Darragh O’Connor for Niall Collins (55), James Fitzgerald for Paddy Lane (60)

TYRONE: Conor McAneney; Joey Clarke, Ben Hughes, Conor Devlin; Barry McMenamin, Callum Daly, Nathan Farry; Conan Devlin, Eoin McElholm, Caolan Donnelly 1-1; Noah Grimes 0-1, Ronan Molloy 0-2 (1f), Michael McElhatton. Subs: Sheehan Fay for Sean Hughes (38), Ruairí McCullagh for Michael McElhatton (47) Charlie Donnelly for Conor Devlin (51), Leo Hughes for Ronan Molloy (52), Niall McCarney (59).