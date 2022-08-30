Minor title can prove to be a major jumping off point for future growth of North Kerry football

Kerry minor team captain Cormac Dillon was restricted to an extra-time cameo role in the drawn county final last week. When his knee injury made it impossible for him to play any part in last Monday evening’s replay, North Kerry were dealt a monumental blow, no question. But the absence of the Duagh playmaker didn’t destroy their chances. North Kerry didn’t let it – they couldn’t let it.

Assuming the mantle of the go-to man, when the need is greatest, is always a difficult task, no matter what team or sport you are talking about. It takes a certain kind of individual to take the responsibility on the shoulders, and thrive under the pressure. Without Dillon, Oisin Healy decided that he would assume centre stage.

In the first half, the Asdee attacker was sensational, always at the fulcrum of the forward unit as North Kerry made hay from the dominance of Eddie Healy and Evan Boyle around the middle of the park. It wasn’t a one-man band by any means, but with seven points on the board by half-time (from play, marks and frees), and no misses at the posts, the number 13 was simply too hot to handle.

Like the game as a whole, things went pear-shaped on the resumption, as both sets of players succumbed, at stages, to the enormity of what they were attempting to achieve. The rot set in for Healy as well. After everything going right in the first half, everything went wrong after the break. Six failed attempts, including the nadir of blazing a 14 metre free high and wide, summed up his transformation.

Growing visibly frustrated, the youngster could easily have wilted. However, that was never on the cards. Showing a strength of character that belied his age, Healy rebounded from his difficulties so successfully that he kicked North Kerry’s final point and then applied the coup de gras to seal the county title for his side with the game-clinching goal in injury-time.

“You could write a book about Oisin, although he is 16 years of age. He’s a wonderful character, he’s full of life, full of energy. Like I said to somebody during the week, he’s a good player, but he has a lot to learn, and he understands that himself. There’s a frenetic energy about him that is just infectious, and you love to have a character around the team like that. In fairness, he pulled himself into it again, took the goal, took the point, that’s the mark of a good player in my mind,” said victorious manager Brian Scanlon.

The Listowel Emmets man was spot-on. But Healy’s resilience to bounce back from setbacks was basically just a symbol of the entire side. Not alone did North Kerry lose ace marksman Dillon before the throw-in, wing-back Shaun Wren was ruled out with a dislocated shoulder in a further blow to their prospects. They might have looked weakened on paper, but they refused to let it affect them.

While Oisin Healy deserved his man-of-the-match award, several others in the winners’ camp stood tall. There were vital defensive interventions by Thomas Kelly and Conor Egan in the full-back line, the wing-backs were inspirational, Patrick O’Connor with his point-kicking and Patrick Walsh with his tour-de-force all-action display, while Eddie Healy and, especially, Boyle, were classy operators at midfield.

When you add in Jack Enright and Jerh Brosnan’s effervescence up front, coupled with the dynamic impact of goal creator Luke Rochford off the bench, it all added up to a potent outfit, but huge credit is also due to the North Kerry management for the switch that potentially decided the match – David Mulvihill moving out to centre-back to marshal the excellent Darragh O’Connor for the second half.

After his absolutely stunning performance in the drawn game, the Beaufort centre-forward was threatening to run riot again, kicking three points before half-time, setting up the vital Mid Kerry goal for Tony Og Duffy, and generally causing havoc with his direct running style. To say that the Tarbert number three managed to quell his momentum in the second period is an understatement.

“Darragh O’Connor is a seriously good footballer, he gave an exhibition. David has been our go-to defender this year. He has marshalled the full-back line, but we needed to bring him out. It was a bit of a gamble, we’ve great time for Conor Sweeney, a tremendous man-marker, but David came out and did a magnificent job, and it was important,” added Scanlon.

Mid Kerry will, undoubtedly, have regrets. They were stuck in the starting blocks, going behind by six points in the first ten minutes, and it was always going to be a mammoth task to recover from that. To bring the margin back to the minimum during the second half was testament to their own strong resolve, but they know that only registering a single point in the last 25 minutes was their ultimate downfall.

Liam Evans and Fionan Griffin turned the tide around the middle in the second half, Josh Coffey and Aaron Dinham kept driving from the back, Duffy, O’Connor and Dara Hogan always looked dangerous up front, and their subs made a positive impact. It just wasn’t enough on the night, which is a tough pill to swallow.

For North Kerry, meanwhile, this is the little acorn that can go on to produce a mighty oak tree. Beaten semi-finalists last season, beaten finalists at under-21 level this season, and now minor county champions. As the winning manager said afterwards, this is the project that the division’s players and supporters are buying into. It is high time for a change in the senior sphere in 2023.