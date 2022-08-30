Kerry

Minor title can prove to be a major jumping off point for future growth of North Kerry football

John O'Dowd

A rare but welcome piece of county championship silverware for a North Kerry team could be the platform for the growth of the game and an improvement in standards for senior footballers in the district, writes John O’Dowd

North Kerry's Patrick Walsh (on the ball) in action against Ben Downes of Mid Kerry in the County Minor Football Championship Final replay at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Kerry minor team captain Cormac Dillon was restricted to an extra-time cameo role in the drawn county final last week. When his knee injury made it impossible for him to play any part in last Monday evening’s replay, North Kerry were dealt a monumental blow, no question. But the absence of the Duagh playmaker didn’t destroy their chances. North Kerry didn’t let it – they couldn’t let it.

Assuming the mantle of the go-to man, when the need is greatest, is always a difficult task, no matter what team or sport you are talking about. It takes a certain kind of individual to take the responsibility on the shoulders, and thrive under the pressure. Without Dillon, Oisin Healy decided that he would assume centre stage.

