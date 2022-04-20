Minor hurlers suffer heavy defeat away to Limerick with Clare to come next in Munster quarter-final

Kerry managed just four points in a 35-point loss away to Limerick in the Munster MHC

MUNSTER MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP 2

Limerick 5-24

Kerry 0-4

The Kerry minor hurlers suffered a heavy defeat away to Limerick in Kilmallock when they were totally outclassed by the Shannonsiders.

Having lost to Cork in Tralee by 3-25 to 0-11 a fortnight earlier, things weren’t expected to have improved dramatically for Tadhg Flynn’s young team. Limerick, as expected, were stronger and more skilful, and that alone was enough to see them through for a 35-point win that will do neither team a whole pile of good.

Kerry only managed two points in the first half – a Killian Boyle converted free and one from play from Calum O’Sullivan as Limerick has the result wrapped up by half time, leading 1-12 to 0-2. The Limerick goal came from Fintan Fitzgerald just before the interval.

Limerick, who had been well beaten by Cork in their first group game, continued to dominate in the second half, winning the second period by 22 points, their goals coming from Darren Collopy (2), Mark Field and substitute Tadgh Hourigan.

Kerry’s two points came from Jack Enright and a second Killian Boyle free, but it was one-way traffic for Limerick despite the best efforts from Dara Nolan, Gary O’Riordan and Boyle for Kerry.

Kerry will now play Clare next Tuesday evening at a Clare venue in the quarter-finals, while Limerick host Waterford in the other quarter-final on the same evening.

LIMERICK: F O’Brien; B Earls, S Fitzgibbon, P Mooney; D Lyons, C Frawley, O Meany 0-1; F Fitzgerald 1-1, D Langan 0-1; P Connery 0-5, B Moran 0-3 (1f), J Sheehan 0-1; M Field 1-1, C McMahon 0-2, D Collopy 2-8 (0-6f). Subs: T Hourigan for B Moran (43 minutes), S Ryan for J Sheehan (45 minutes), B Murnane for O Meany (47 minutes), J Daly for D Lyons (50 minutes), B Adams 0-1 for D Collopy (53 minutes).

KERRY: T Godley; R McGrath, C Nolan, D Nolan; G O’Riordan , L Kennelly, K Sheehan; S McElligott, L Rochford; C O’Sullivan 0-1, J Enright 0-1, L Óg O’Connor; K Boyle 0-2 (2f), K Quilter , B O’Connor. Subs: C Fitzgerald for K Quilter (half-time), A McDonagh for K Boyle (47 minutes), H Lenihan for C O'Sullivan (50 minutes), R Reen for B O'Connor (55 minutes), A Whyte for C Nolan (58 minutes).

Referee: J Dooley (Tipperary).