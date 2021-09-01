Minor girls dominate Deise to win Munster ‘B’ football title

Kerry 2-12

Munster Minor Championship B Final

Waterford 1-5

Kerry finished off their 2021 campaign by capturing the Munster B Championship after a hard-fought win against Waterford in Mallow on Sunday. Conditions were ideal for football, if not a little too warm for players with the water breaks in the match coming as a welcome relief to both sets of players.

Waterford started the brightest by registering the first point of the afternoon, a converted free from Catherine Hayes, before Rachel Dwyer and Paris McCarthy pointed from play for the Kingdom to put them in front at the first half water break, 0-2 to 0-1. It was a quarter that saw both sides struggle to gain control in a low scoring period.

The intensity went up a notch in the second quarter with Waterford starting the stronger with two points from play from Brid McMaugh and Aobhla Motherway. That forced Kerry to make their first substitution of the afternoon, Leah Boyle coming on for Shonagh Fitzpatrick.

Kerry responded scoring four unanswered points to open up a three-point lead. It felt like Kerry were beginning to settle into the game more by converting their opportunities into scores but Waterford dealt the Kingdom a blow leading up to half-time a point from Caoimhe Reynolds and a goal from a penalty just before the interval saw the sides go in level at 0-7 apiece.

The half-time break afforded Kerry the opportunity to evaluate and plan for the second half. They used that time wisely scoring two goals upon resumption in the second half inside the first six minutes to open up a five-point lead.

The first of the two goals came from Sarah Lynch after some neat play amongst the forwards. The other goal came from Southern Gaels’ Rachel Dwyer.

Waterford’s response was a free which would turn out to be there only score of the half as Kerry now settled into the game on the pitch and on the scoreboard by opening up a six-point lead after the second water break.

The final quarter saw Kerry control matters. While Waterford tried valiantly forcing Kerry keeper Chloe Fitzpatrick into an excellent save it was Kerry who make it count on the scoreboard. Ellie O’Connell with her first of the afternoon and a second from substitute Leah Boyle saw the Kingdom run out comfortable winners.

KERRY: C Fitzpatrick, K McGrath, S Fitzpatrick, K Stack, A Relihan, K Ann Hanrahan, M Duffy, A Harrington, E O’Connell (0-1), P McCarthy (0-1), C Murray, K Brosnan (0-1), R Dwyer 1-7 (4f), B O’Neill, M Higgins. Subs: L Boyle (0-2) for S Fitzpatrick, S Lynch (1-0) for A O’Sullivan, J Lawlor for B O’Neill, M Higgins for K Brosnan, L Flynn for S Lynch

WATERFORD: C McGrath, M Kenny, O Kennedy, R Roche, R Murray, S Parker, A O’Neill, E Power, C Walsh (1-0), A Brazil, B McMaugh (0-1), M Sheridan, C Reynolds (0-2f), A Motherway (0-1), C Hynes (0-1f). Subs: K Broxson for C Reynolds, S O’Brien for M Sheridan, N Kennedy for A Brazil, E O’Neill for Clare Walsh, G Nugget for E Power.

Randles Brothers County Junior B Championship

Round 1 results

Currow 2-9 Cromane 6-17

Dingle 0-4 Annascaul/Castlegregory 0-11

John Mitchels 0-4 Firies 4-24

Round 2 Fixtures

(dates and times tbc)

Cromane v Fossa

Dingle v Firies

John Mitchels v Currow

Munster U-16 Championship Final

Kerry v Cork

Saturday, September 4 in Mallow at 12noon