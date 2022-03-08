Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mikey Boyle remains a force of nature for new-look Kingdom

Ballyduff star has been playing super stuff for the Kingdom on the half-back line this season

Mikey Boyle, who's been in sensational form of late, in action for the Kingdom against Meath in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Close

Mikey Boyle, who's been in sensational form of late, in action for the Kingdom against Meath in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Mikey Boyle, who's been in sensational form of late, in action for the Kingdom against Meath in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Mikey Boyle, who's been in sensational form of late, in action for the Kingdom against Meath in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

Damian Stack

In a way it feels almost pointless to make too much of his excellence. It’s akin to being surprised that the sun rises in the morning and sets in the evening.

It just is what it is, you come to expect it, to rely upon it, which is appropriate enough seeing as it sometimes feels like the man himself is a force of nature.

Privacy