Mikey Boyle remains a force of nature for new-look Kingdom

In a way it feels almost pointless to make too much of his excellence. It’s akin to being surprised that the sun rises in the morning and sets in the evening.

It just is what it is, you come to expect it, to rely upon it, which is appropriate enough seeing as it sometimes feels like the man himself is a force of nature.

The danger with that sort of thinking, however, is that you don’t always stop to appreciate just what it is you have on your hands and in Mikey Boyle, Kerry hurling has one of its all-time greats.

Has there be a better servant to the cause than the Ballyduff man over the course of his career? Has anyone done more to cajole and inspire? Has anyone done more to keep the show on the road?

It’s no coincidence that each and every manager who’s rocked up to the Kingdom over the last decade and-a-half or so has put him front and centre.

He’s captained the side – and even without the official captaincy is clearly the spiritual leader of the side – he’s been the talisman and, more than anything else, he’s been a problem solver.

There’s nowhere he couldn’t do a job – and we probably have to include goals in that, given his lineage he no doubt could – there’s nowhere he wouldn’t do a job either, and that’s probably the key thing about him: he’s got no ego in that sense, he’s just all about the team.

His colleagues know that. Know what he does. Know what he’s willing to do, and so commands nothing but respect from them.

One little vignette from Sunday stands out in our mind and that’s when Brian Lonergan got his point in the second half.

It was the Tralee Parnells man’s first point for the Kingdom – it was also the first point for the Kerry seniors by a Tralee Parnells man too as best we can tell – and there urging him on was Boyle (who provided him with the initial pass).

The game was won, a place in the league semi-final was all but secured (and later confirmed as such) and at the end of a Trojan shift in the trenches Boyle was still thinking about his team mate, still thinking about the greater good.

Little wonder his new manager seems head-over-heels in love with what the Ballyduff man brings to the table.

For those of us who remember him in his goal-scoring heyday – a first half hat-trick against Westmeath in the league final in the Gaelic Grounds in 2015 stands as a high-water mark – there’s always a slight pang of regret when he doesn’t play closer to goal.

When you see what he can do at centre-back or sweeper or however you want to define the role he played on the weekend, you know it makes absolute sense.

Boyle was unquestionably the most influential player on the pitch in Austin Stack Park against the Royals.

There’s the hustle and bustle you come to expect of him, the willingness to put his shoulder to wheel and do what needs to be done, the joy he takes in a good shoulder – the joy everyone in the stand takes from it too – but that’s only really the garnish on top.

It’s the vision, the reading of the game, the soft hands that just pluck the ball from the sky, that really stand out.

The Royals couldn’t really get any sort of momentum going in the game, in large part thanks to Boyle who showed an almost uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time, and that was only the start of the nightmare from Meath’s point of view.

With ball in hand Boyle was equally if not more unsettling to the visitors to Tralee. His passing – such as that which we’ve already referenced – was near sublime.

We lost count of the number of Kerry scores that came directly from turnovers and clever passing by Boyle on the half-back line.

He wasn’t the only Boyle on the case either. In the second half more noticeably, Pádraig Boyle dropped deep to act as something of a quarter-back.

With a deftness of touch that wouldn’t be out of place on the greens of St Andrews or the tennis courts of the All England Club, the youngest Boyle brother joined in pulling the strings assisting Shane Nolan for a real peach of a point at a time when Kerry needed a score.

It’s not that Kerry were in any real danger of losing the match – they really weren’t – it’s just that with the chance to really nail down a place in the semi-final with a big score-difference boosting win Kerry needed to regain their cool.

With Mikey and Pádraig playing clever little one-twos between themselves and keeping the show ticking over, Kerry did just that and pushed on for a 23-point success and with it – coupled with results elsewhere – sealed a place in the semi-finals.

Kerry have six points on the board – not to mention that whopping plus 32-point score-difference – which means they can’t finish any lower than third (with Westmeath on four points).

Even then Kerry would need to lose with Westmeath taking the spoils away to Kildare on the last day out to slip down to third spot, thereby missing out on a home semi-final.

All in all it’s a really nice place for Stephen Molumphy and his players to be in. It makes the trip to Down a shot to nothing really.

We’re not even 100% sure if they’d be better off going straight to the final or if instead an extra game in the semi-final would give them the best chance of winning through.

Molumphy made clear after the game on Sunday, however, that Kerry would be going to win, surmising that winning is a habit and an important one to maintain no matter the circumstances.

Even so there won’t be all together that much pressure on the team, they can play with a little less weight upon their shoulders.

And, with a lean and mean Mikey Boyle in their ranks, the sky really does seem to be the limit right now for this Kerry team.