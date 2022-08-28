Mike Daly’s extra-time goal helps Firies into Junior semi-final after gripping win over Scartaglen

Scartaglen corner-forward Pádraig Reidy tries to navigate a way around Firies corner-back, Cian Walsh during their County Junior Football Championship quarter-final in Farranfore on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Firies 3-14

Scartaglen 3-11

(after extra-time)

In a game where there were more twists and turns than a country road, Mike Daly’s goal 16 minutes into extra-time clinched victory for a Firies side that were put to the pin of their collar by a courageous Scartaglin outfit that simply ran out of legs at the end of this county junior championship quarter-final.

Firies reward is a county semi-final against Knocknagoshel, but after the effort and energy put into this win the Farranfore based club will be mightily pleased they don't have to face Knock’ next weekend or any time soon in that penultimate round.

Daly’s goal was lethal in its execution when, after Darragh Donoghue and Aaron Flynn did the groundwork, the centre half forward rounded David Kerins in the Scartaglen goal with a delicious dummy before sliding the ball into an empty net to put his side three ahead.

James Horgan and Eddie Horan traded scores soon afterwards, but the elusive last minute goal that Scartaglen desired never came about as Firies shut up shop and took a no prisoners attitude to the closing minutes of an enthralling contest.

And well they might have as they will feel that they should have had the game done and dusted in normal time. Finding themselves four points ahead by the 61st minute the game looked to be theirs, and the sky blue outfit had one foot in the semi-final. Scartaglen needed a lifeline, and they got it thanks to the Horan twins.

A swift attack involving Hugh Connor and Brendan Rahilly saw Firies goalkeeper Brian McCarthy forced into a good save, but as the ball juggled around the goalmouth Sean Horan showed a sniper’s instinct to blast to the net and leave them one behind. Could they force an equaliser?

Enter Josh Kerin. The wing back made some brilliant driving runs throughout the game and as he picked up a Firies kick-out he drove at the heart of their rearguard once more. Jack Sherwood hauled him down and was shown a second yellow and a red for his trouble, and Eddie Horan was entrusted with a free from 45 metres to level the game. Horan stepped up and hit the placed ball superbly to level the contest and force extra-time where the maroon clad outfit just fell short.

In the early stages of the first half of normal time Firies made all of the running and looked the much sharper outfit, racing into a 0-3 to no score lead after ten minutes. It wasn’t as if Scartaglen didn’t have possession, but they were very wasteful with it, shooting three times into Brian McCarthy’s hands as well as kicking a wide, as they struggled to get to grips with the swirling nature of a breeze that favoured the hosts.

Eddie Horan finally got Scartaglen off the mark with a free, but the impressive Cian Doe slotted over another to see his side go three ahead once more. Then, in the nineteenth minute, came Firies first goal of the game. A swift bout of passes saw Sherwood find Mike Daly and he scored the first of his two three-pointers thereafter.

Padraig Reidy replied with a Scartaglen point but Allen added a beautiful slicer a minute later which was to be their last score for 12 minutes as the visiting team began to gain a foothold on the game. Eddie Horan added two points from frees and former Kerry player Padraig Reidy, showing up well in an unfamiliar corner forward role, scored his second of the game to see Scartaglen trailing by 1-5 to 0-5 at half time.

Josh Kerin got Scartaglen off the mark early in the second half when he carved through for his sides fourth point on the trot. Firies showed that they too can shoot into the goalies hands as they did so twice, but Padraig De Bruin settled them in the 34th minute with a nice effort.

Scartaglen were grateful when Hugh Connor got back to stop Patrick Daly’s goal bound shot off the line and then Eddie Horan struck for their goal. It came about when a poor kickout went straight to Brian Riordan who fed Horan off his shoulder and the former Kerry U-20, who enjoyed a mighty battle with his shadow Niall Donohue, made no mistake to blast to the back of the net, and suddenly Scartaglen were one ahead.

The sides traded scores again but then Limerick senior Padraig De Bruin got a rather fortuitous goal for Firies when the wind did some mischievous things with his shot for a point, and the ball ended up in the back of Kerins net via the post.

Donnchadh O’Sullivan pushed Firies four ahead in the 55th minute and there looked to be only one winner at that stage. When you have quality on the field in the guise of the Horans then anything is possible though and they really came good when needed to level matters up.

Firies pushed two ahead four minutes into extra-time and looked the fresher side in a game that was going to come down to who had the most oxygen in the legs. Once more Scartaglen dug deep though, and a high ball from Sean Horan broke nicely to Flor McCarthy with the midfielder goaling to give his side a one-point lead at the extra-time break.

Aaron Flynn levelled matters in the first minute of the second half but when Daly scored his goal with just four minutes remaining the writing really looked to be on the wall for the visitors. In a tempestuous final few minutes Josh Kerin received a straight red, and Firies held out for a deserved victory and a place in the semi-final where they will meet another neighbouring club, Knocknagoshel, at a neutral venue.

FIRIES: Brian McCarthy; Tomas Scott, Diarmuid Brosnan, Brian O’Leary; John Power, Niall Donohue, Diarmuid O’Mahony; Jack Sherwood (0-1), Patrick Daly; Darragh Donohue, Mike Daly (2-2), Padraig De Brun (1-1); Cian Doe (0-2), Jake Flynn, Aaron Flynn 0-4 (2f). Subs: Donnchadh O’Sullivan 0-3 (2f) for A Flynn (42), Thomas Clifford for J Power (44), James Horgan (0-1) for P Daly (52), Liam Brosnan for D Donohue (60), Patrick Daly for J Sherwood (sent off but Firies back to 15 in extra-time), D Donohue for P De Bruin (ht of ET), Aaron Flynn for C Doe (ht of ET), Sean Cooper for P Daly (ht of ET).

SCARTAGLIN: David Kerins; Cian Walsh Murphy, Hugh Connor, Johnny Connor; Giles O’Connor, Sean Horan (1-0), Josh Kerin (0-1); Flor McCarthy (1-0), Daniel Murphy; Eddie Horan 1-8 (0-8f), Brendan Rahilly, Alan Horan; Niall Casey, Mike Horan, Padraig Reidy (0-2). Subs: Brian Riordan for N Casey (26), Pat Fitzgerald for J Connor (ht), Padraig Connor for A Horan (49), Shay Walsh for M Horan (55), Alan Horan for S Walsh (ET 4), Darragh Buckley for P Connor (ET 11), M Horan for B Riordan (ET 16).

Referee: Gary Kissane