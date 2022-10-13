Mid Kerry’s scoring power can win divisional team battle over Feale Rangers and put them into county SFC final

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC SEMI-FINAL

Feale Rangers v Mid Kerry

Saturday, October 15

Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 7.15pm

Referee: Donal Casey (Scartaglin)

They might have endured a few scares last weekend, but there is no doubting the fact that Feale Rangers and Mid Kerry are in Saturday night’s televised opening county SFC semi-final at Austin Stack Park on merit.

With both outfits having come through the group stage format with 100 per cent winning records, they managed to grind out victories in the quarter-finals, and with East Kerry and Dingle drawn together in the other last-four tie, a huge opportunity has now presented itself to seal a spot in the decider.

From the outset of the competition, it was never going to be a surprise to see Mid Kerry reach this juncture, especially with the experience of qualifying for the final two years ago fresh in the memory. Peter O’Sullivan’s side have the pedigree, and the young talent on the conveyor belt, to become a consistent threat to all and sundry.

Feale Rangers are the real story, however. Beginning their campaign under the backdrop of continued speculation of a possible combined North Kerry team being established in 2023, especially after the success of the underage amalgamation, John James Buckley’s side were written off.

With the doubters silenced now by their progress to date, they will not be under-estimated again.

Last weekend was a massive test of their self-belief, and they passed it with flying colours. Austin Stacks might not have been the team that they were last year, but they were still the reigning champions, and when Feale Rangers failed to complete the job in normal time, as they certainly should have done, the extra 20 minutes was going to tell a tale.

When three substitutes combined for the only goal of the game in the 69th minute, the sense of togetherness in the squad grew even further, and there was never a sense thereafter that they would fail to quell the inevitable late rally from the Rockies. Superbly organised at the back, resolute at midfield, and with a few aces in the pack up front, they are a formidable unit.

Similarly, Mid Kerry had to show their mettle against Templenoe. When they went three points in arrears during the second half, they also had to prove that they had the stomach for the fight. Just like Feale Rangers, they weren’t found wanting, with management undoubtedly thrilled to see new leaders emerge like Darren Houlihan and Fiachra Clifford.

While the majority of the talk for the rest of the week will be on the different potential match-ups in the East Kerry versus Dingle blockbuster clash, one of the most interesting individual battles could take place on Saturday night – Feale Rangers’ star man Barry Mahony against Mid Kerry’s fit-again county star Mike Breen. Indeed, the outcome of this confrontation could decide the destination of the spoils.

Mid Kerry will know that if they can curtail the St Senan’s man, and full-forward Martin Stack, they will significantly reduce the attacking armoury of their opponents.

At the other end, Feale Rangers will be confident themselves that, with the way they are set as a team when out of possession, they can frustrate the life out of the Mid Kerry forwards.

In what promises to be an intriguing tactical battle, with little to choose between the sides, the 2020 beaten finalists might just have that extra little bit of fire-power up front.

VERDICT: Mid Kerry