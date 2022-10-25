Mid Kerry's Éanna O’Connor will be the most experienced first-timer in Stack Park

The man with comfortably the most experience of playing in county finals out of anyone who’ll line out on Sunday afternoon – David Clifford et al included – is also one who’s going to take part in his first ever Kerry senior football final.

That’s what happens, we suppose, when you’ve had a football career less ordinary. When work took Éanna O’Connor to Kildare the Ballinskelligs man – a native of the beautiful St Finan’s Bay – he found a football home in Moorefield.

A match made in heaven it proved to be with O'Connor – who was joined in Moorefield by brother Cian and later father Jack, who was an occasional part of the club’s backroom team – going on to claim the Kildare footballer of the year award in 2017.

“I played in five or six county finals with Moorefield, won a Leinster title, played in an All Ireland club semi-final as well,” he says.

"I learned from great stalwarts up there the likes of Daryl Flynn and Ronan Sweeney so it’s a bit of a role reversal at the moment. I’m one of the older guys. I’m just hoping that the experience that I have rubs off on the younger fellas.”

The young fellas in question are Mid Kerry’s up and comers. Guys like Keel’s Keith Evans, O’Connor’s colleague on the Mid Kerry half-forward line.

The transition from Kerry to Kildare and back again has brought O’Connor to Mid Kerry, to Milltown / Castlemaine and away from his native South Kerry. The reason for the switch was, once again, work.

“I’m working in the primary CBS in Tralee with Denis Coleman – he's a big Crokes man so we’re knocking a bit of craic out of Denis in recent times – and my fiancé Tina she’s working in the Gaelscoil in Killarney so Milltown just made the most sense," he explains.

"My roots are in Milltown now. That’s where I’m going to base myself for the rest of my years.”

The 30-year-old has hit the ground running with Milltown / Castlemaine. His performances in the County League this year were nothing short of revelatory.

“It was very seamless yeah,” he says modestly.

"I’ve a good few family friends living in Milltown for the last few years now so it’s a fairly seamless transition. There’s David Heasman and Brian Kearns and Ian Twiss with Milltown as well, they’re very experienced men.

"We got on great in Milltown this year in the County League. Got promoted to Division 1. Now David will be a loss to us. He’s gone in with the [Kerry] minors. He’s kind of left a bit of a blue print for the in-coming manager to work on.

"It's a great platform to work on because when you're playing Division 1 football that's where it’s at. That’s where you test yourself.”

The chance then to make the step up with Mid Kerry wasn’t necessarily one the former Kildare footballer was expecting. Welcome though it has been.

“Football is not the be-all-and-end-all in life,” O’Connor explains.

"There’s a lot more important than football, but any opportunity to play a very high standard of football I’m always going to jump at it as long as my body allows it. So when Peter [O'Sullivan] called me I was only too delighted to accept.

“I didn’t know much about Peter before they called me, but I got a fair idea of Peter’s footballing IQ. We actually played Glenbeigh / Glencar in a County League game with Milltown / Castlemaine and they did very well against us.

"They beat us by ten or twelve points and on paper you'd say Milltown should have been stronger, but you can see that Peter had his finger prints all over that Glenbeigh team and I said to myself after ‘this fella is a fairly shrew operator’.

"I’m finding it great now with the lads. I think Liam Carey referenced this kind of jokingly on one of the RTÉ interviews, that some of the fellas didn’t know each other. I didn’t know some of the fellas because a lot of them are 18/19, but look the lads have been great.

"There’s everyone of them pushing for a place and that’s great as well, because there’s lots of competition on the team. I don’t know if the same 15 has started any game since we started. The transition has been seamless and I’m very happy to be involved.”

The centre-forward has carried on the form he showed for Milltown into Mid Kerry’s campaign for the Bishop Moynihan Cup. His performance against Feale Rangers in the last round was top-notch, with some of his point-taking simply breath-taking.

O’Connor, though, is keen to lay the credit for Mid Kerry’s run to the final elsewhere, pin-pointing the side’s defence as key.

“My own form at the moment is due to the fact our defence is playing very well,” he stresses.

"I would say that the likes of Nathan Breen had a stormer of a match the last day against Martin Stack. Mike Breen is holding the fort as well. They lay the platform for us forwards. In fairness to Peter he gives us a bit of leeway as forwards.

"He wants us to express ourselves. I have a job to do and I do my job, but look that could be said for most of the other players.

"The responsibility is shared throughout the team. It’s been well documented that there’s no superstar in the team. East Kerry at the moment have superstars all over the team so we know we're up against it.

"I think what that’s down to is the collective responsibility on each of the players. We’re given a job by Peter and the two Garys [Murphy and McGrath] and if we carry out our job more often than not we'll win the game.

"We’re definitely up against it in East Kerry and they're massive favourites, understandably so, but look we’ll try our best. We’ll stick to our job to a man and hopefully put in a good performance.”

O’Connor is very much at home in Milltown, in Mid Kerry, in the community and amongst this squad of players. Victory, he says, “would be great for the people in Mid Kerry" who have waited fourteen years for the Bishop Moynihan Cup to return.

“I think the last time Mid Kerry won the championship was against the O’Rahillys when my father was involved in 2008,” he reflects.

There’s always a connection somewhere down the line. This time round the hope will be that the O’Connor clan come out on the right side of the result.

No better men to deliver silverware as history has shown.