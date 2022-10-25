Kerry

Mid Kerry's Éanna O’Connor will be the most experienced first-timer in Stack Park

The South Kerry native has oodles of county final experience… it’s just that none of it to date has come in the Kingdom

Mid Kerry centre-forward Éanna O'Connor, a native of South Kerry, has played in numerous county finals in Kildare. Sunday's will be his first in the Kingdom Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

kerryman

Damian Stack

The man with comfortably the most experience of playing in county finals out of anyone who’ll line out on Sunday afternoon – David Clifford et al included – is also one who’s going to take part in his first ever Kerry senior football final.

That’s what happens, we suppose, when you’ve had a football career less ordinary. When work took Éanna O’Connor to Kildare the Ballinskelligs man – a native of the beautiful St Finan’s Bay – he found a football home in Moorefield. 

