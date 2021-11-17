Mid Kerry win U15 County Championship Cup title as Castleisland District lift the Shield

U-15 COUNTY FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP CUP FINAL

Mid Kerry 5-4

Tralee District 0-12

Mid Kerry are County Under-15 football champions after having seven points to spare over a very good Tralee District side.

In an odd scoreline, the winners finished with three less scores (9) to the losers’ 12 scores, but - as is often the case - goals win games and Mid Kerry raised a remarkable five green flags - four in the second half - which ultimately delivered them the title.

Mid Kerry's Dara Clifford opened the scoring after good work by Stephen Gannon. Tralee very quickly took control however, with Daniel Kirby outstanding at midfield, and after a couple of early wides Paddy Lane opened their account with two points.

Niall T. O'Brien equalised for Mid Kerry and, despite some missed chances by Tralee, it was 0-2 apiece at the first break.

Tralee, much the more threatening side in the first quarter, showed more accuracy in the second as Tomás Kennedy, Paddy Lane, and Sean Corkery all split the posts. All their hard work was undone, though, Mid Kerry's forward line combined for a great goal by Daire Hogan, 0-5 to 1-2.

The influential Lane did set up Ronan Carroll and Jack Hoare for points, but Tralee should really have been further ahead than two points, 0-7 to 1-2, at half-time after dominating so much of the play.

Certainly that lead evaporated rapidly as Jack McGrath struck for a Mid Kerry goal on the restart. Dara Clifford added a point to put them two clear. Tomás Kennedy and Dara Clifford swapped points. Mid Kerry were threatening now, Daire Hogan forcing Tralee keeper Steven Conway into a brilliant save. Two frees by Paddy Lane closed the gap to set up a thrilling final quarter.

The excellent Lane added another free and he also forced a save out of an alert Jame Casey, but Tralee were rocked on their heels Stephen Gannon struck for a crucial goal to put Mid Kerry in front.

With Tralee forced into all-out attack as the clock wound down, Mid Kerry cleverly exploited the gaps and disaster struck for Tralee when Larry Foley's speculative effort found the net.

Paddy Lane did kick one last free, but Mid Kerry were well in control now and rounded matters off with a final goal, arguably the pick of the lot, from Stephen Gannon again to seal victory on a 5-4 to 0-12 scoreline.

U15 County Football Championship Shield Final

Castleisland District 2-16

St. Brendans 2-8

Castleisland District lifted the County U15 Shield on Sunday, but only after a great battle against St Brendans. Castleisland made the brighter start, with Jack O'Donoghue (2) and Killian Dennehy putting them three points in front.

St. Brendans quickly steadied, with Hugh Lenihan, Ryan Hickey, and Liam Óg O'Connor levelling up. Ruairí Brosnan and the outstanding Jack O'Donoghue had Castleisland 0-5 to 0-3 in front at the first water break.

Kian Downey and O'Donoghue stretched that lead before Hugh Lenihan pulled one back. St. Brendans were also denied a goal, Keelan Best's rocket well saved by Larry Nolan. Ruairí Brosnan made it double scores, 0-8 to 0-4, before Hugh Lenihan won and converted a free.

Just before the break, St. Brendans' Billy Doyle crossed to Liam Cooper, and when the hapless keeper failed to hold his shot, Tom Flaherty pounced for a goal to level matters, 0-8 to 1-5.

Castleisland came storming out of the blocks in the second half and only seconds had elapsed before they had a goal of their own, Maurice Lane finishing beautifully to the net. Jack O'Donoghue and Jack Joy added points to bring their lead to five points.

Billy Doyle pulled one back but Maurice Lane and Jack O'Donoghue fired over for Castleisland. Liam Cooper and Kian Downey exchanged points just before the second water break to make it 1-13 to 1-7 in favour of Castleisland.

Hugh Lenihan scored his fourth point for St. Brendans on the restart but Maurice Lane replied and Ruairí Brosnan responded in kind. St. Brendans did score a cracking goal through Liam Óg O'Connor but Eoin O'Connor promptly fired to the net at the other end to seal the victory.

Coiste na nÓg Chairman Tommy Cronin presented the Shield to victorious captain Cillian Reidy.