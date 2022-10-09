Mid Kerry tip-toe past Templenoe with quiet efficiency to book place in Kerry SFC semi-finals

Adrian Spillane of Templenoe in action against Darren Houlihan of Mid Kerry during the County SFC quarter-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Sportsfile

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Mid Kerry 0-13

Templenoe 0-11

On an afternoon so wet that only ducks would be in their comfort zone, Mid Kerry were the ones to stay afloat and paddle on to a county championship semi-final after a perfunctory win over a Templenoe team that asked plenty of questions of their opposition but came up short of the key answers they needed themselves to progress.

It was generally accepted that Mid Kerry were the pre-match favourites for this quarter-final, and that view was hardened just before throw-in at a rain-soaked, dank Fitzgerald Stadium when one of Templenoe’s Kerry quartet, Gavin Crowley, was replaced by Michael Hallissey and didn't feature at all for the Senior Club Championship finalists.

And there was little to change Mid Kerry’s favouritism tag when the divisional side took up a four-point, 0-5 to 0-1, lead after 19 minutes. Templenoe were taking on water in more ways than one, and with Killian Spillane cutting an isolated figure in their full forward line, Mid Kerry looked, momentarily, like they might skate away with this one.

But Templenoe are nothing if a not a very courageous team, and they knuckled down to the task in hand just when it looked like the contest might slip irreversibly from their grasp. By the 27th minute they were level – Patrick Clifford, Stephen O’Sullivan (play and a free) and Tadhg Morley adding to Brian Crowley’s sixth minute point to make it 0-5 apiece.

If Mid Kerry were heading to the semi-finals they weren’t having the road cleared for them by Templenoe just lying down. But there was a certain amount of devil in the detail.

O’Sullivan’s point from play in the 23rd minute was Templenoe’s first from a forward, and that only one other starting forward, Colin Crowley, in the 46th minute, scored from play for the entire game spoke to their lack of fire-power up front that has bedevilled them a little too often this year.

Indeed, Mid Kerry – and Pa Kilkenny in particular – will be justifiably pleased with themselves that they held Killian Spillane scoreless from play, and the two points he scored from frees didn’t, ultimately, hurt them.

Mid Kerry’s early scores came from Eanna O’Connor (free and a ‘45’), Keith Evans, Darren Houlihan and Kieran Dennehy to put them 0-5 to 0-1 ahead before Templenoe’s surge in the second quarter tightened everything up again, with O’Connor converting a late free to leave Mid Kerry 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at half time.

Just as they had owned the second quarter, Templenoe dominated the opening 10 minutes of the second half with Morley, Killian Spillane (two free), and Adrian Spillane kicking the club side into a 0-9 to 0-6 lead, making it a seven-point turnaround from the 19th to the 37th minutes.

It was heroic stuff by thye south Kerry men, and was a serious gut-check of Mid Kerry's championship chops, and manager Peter O'Sullivan wasn’t standing in ceremony wondering what might be. Time for the management to talk the walk and for a few players to walk the walk.

Mid Kerry had three substitutions made by the 43rd minute, and the first of them, Jack O’Connor, kicked a crucial score to halt the Templenoe momentum, and then Fiachra Clifford kicked the first of his three points to make it 0-9 to 0-8 after 44 minutes.

Colin Crowley’s score doubled Templenoe’s lead but right when Mid Kerry needed someone – anyone – to grab the initiative, Cromane’s Darren Houlihan raked over two excellent points in the 47th and 49th minutes to tie the scores, 0-10 each. And when Clifford converted a 14-metre free a couple of minutes later, the divisional team had wrestled back a lead they had last held 20 minutes earlier.

Aidan Crowley and Liam Carey traded points as extra-time became a real possibility, but rather than Templenoe being able to find the equaliser, it was Clifford – Mid Kerry’s liveliest forward over the hour – who kicked a 62nd minute insurance point as the favourites booked their pace in the semi-finals with quiet efficiency rather then with any great statement of intent or fanfare. Just the way a team would want to be coming into the penultimate stage of a championship.

MID KERRY: Sean Coffey (Beaufort), Pa Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Pa Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine), David Mangan (Laune Rangers), Eoin Clifford (Laune Rangers), Mike Breen (Beaufort), Jack Brosnan (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Colin McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Darren Houlihan 0-3 (Cromane), Fiachra Clifford 0-3 (Laune Ranger), Eanna O’Connor 0-3 (2f, 1 ‘45’) (Milltown/Castlemaine), Keith Evans 0-1 (Keel), Kieran Dennehy 0-1 (Beaufort), Liam Carey 0-1 (Beaufort), Ciarán Kennedy (Beaufort). Subs: Jack O’Connor 0-1 (Beaufort) for C Kennedy (ht), Gearóid Hassett (Laune Rangers) for K Dennehy (39), Ronan Murphy (Beaufort) for J McGilliucuddy (43),

TEMPLENOE: Mark Looney; Brian Crowley 0-1, Kieran O’Neill, John Rice, Patrick Clifford 0-1, Tadhg Morley 0-2, Michael Hallissey, Tom Spillane, Adrian Spillane 0-1; Mark Casey, Josh Crowley Holland, Colin Crowley, Stephen O'Sullivan 0-2 (1f), Aidan Crowley 0-1 (f), Killian Spillane 0-2 (2f). Subs: Cian Hallissey for M Casey (52), Kieran McCarthy for J Rice (54)

REFEREE: Padraig O’Sullivan