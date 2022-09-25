Mid Kerry through to SFC quarter-finals as Group 2 winners after eight-point win over champions Austin Stacks

Mid Kerry manager Peter O'Sullivan has guided his team to the quarter-finals of the County SFC with three wins from three games to top Group 3

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 3 ROUND 3

Mid Kerry 1-15

Austin Stacks 1-7

The Group 3 game between Mid Kerry and Austin Stacks may have been seen as somewhat of a ‘dead rubber’ with both sides already in the hat for Monday’s quarter-final draw, but both served up an entertaining encounter in Beaufort on Sunday afternoon and it was the home side that came away with victory to claim top spot in the group.

Mid Kerry were quick out of the traps, and led by three points as Fiachra Clifford, Ciarán Kennedy and Éanna O’Connor (free) all split the posts before Conor Horan opened the Austin Stacks account in the tenth minute. David Mannix scored a well taken free for the Tralee side, but it was soon cancelled out by the score of the game – Darren Houlihan with an outstanding score from the left touchline that rose huge applause from those on the stand side of the field.

Conor Jordan replied with a great pointed effort of his own to see Mid Kerry leading Austin Stacks by 0-4 to 0-2 with fifteen minutes played. Fiachra Clifford was put through on goal twice in the first quarter but Wayne Guthrie produced two excellent saves at point blank range.

Austin Stacks, of course, had the notable threat of Kieran Donaghy playing at the edge of the square, but Mid Kerry made the smart move of putting their tallest player Colin McGillicuddy back to mark him and he nullified the veteran – Donaghy coming out from the square on a number of occasions to get involved in play.

Mid Kerry added points through Jack O’Connor and Éanna O’Connor as Austin Stacks missed a few chances at the other end, and a late point for Liam Carey left Mid Kerry leading by four at the short whistle, 0-7 to 0-3.

Both sides made changes at the break – Mike Breen made way for Mid Kerry as his club mate Ethan Coffey took his place, while Seán Quilter replaced Barry Shanahan for Austin Stacks. Quilter was given the opportunity with a free to score with his first touch and he made no mistake, although he did miss two further opportunities in the following minutes.

Ciarán Kennedy won a fantastic high catch from a Seán Coffey kickout to start Mid Kerry’s next attack, and he fed Keith Evans who made an excellent off his shoulder, passing to Liam Carey who split the posts for another point. Keith Evans got due reward for his performance by adding another point for Mid Kerry – all six of Mid Kerry’s starting forwards scoring from play by the 35th minute.

Austin Stacks got back in the game by scoring the game’s first goal in the 37th minute – the captain Michael O’Donnell with a fantastic run down the right flank before turning infield and slotting his shot between the legs of Seán Coffey to reduce the deficit to two points.

Mid Kerry’s woes were compounded as Seán O’Brien was injured in the lead up to that goal, and he was forced off in significant discomfort. In a sign of great sportsmanship in the heat of battle, O’Brien was helped off the field by Austin Stacks men Brendan O’Sullivan and Dylan Casey, who had been on maor uisce duties for their club but recognised the distress in O’Brien and wasted no time to offer their help.

Liam Carey added a point for Mid Kerry but both sides were missing chances in this period. Austin Stacks levelled matters with three points in succession through Shane O’Callaghan, Conor Horan and David Mannix to see the sides tied at 1-7 to 0-10 with 11 minutes to play.

As it happened, Austin Stacks would score no more, as both sides made their full complement of substitutions. Gearóid Hassett – just on the field – could have punished a turnover at a short kickout but Wayne Guthrie quickly made up for his error with a great save to deny Mid Kerry a third time. Jack Brosnan (2), Éanna O’Connor, Jack O’Connor and Liam Carey stretched Mid Kerry out into the lead with points, while Seán Coffey pulled off a great save from Greg Horan to deny Austin Stacks their second goal.

The second goal came before the final whistle and it was Mid Kerry who claimed it. Mid Kerry’s defence broke down an effort at a ‘45’ by Austin Stacks goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie and, as Guthrie scrambled back towards his own goal, Gearóid Hassett found Dáire Cleary. He held possession as his teammates raced forward, and his pass across the square was met on the half volley by Fiachra Clifford for an excellent finish – the man who opened the scoring on the day and missed two earlier goal chances ending it with a goal on the game’s last kick.

Group winners Mid Kerry will play club opposition in either Kenmare Shamrocks, Dingle or Templenoe in the last eight, while Austin Stacks as runner-up will face either East Kerry, Dr Crokes or Feale Rangers.

MID KERRY: Sean Coffey (Beaufort), Pa Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine), Colin McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), David Mangan (Laune Rangers), Eoin Clifford (Laune Rangers), Mike Breen (Beaufort), Pa Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Sean O’Brien (Beaufort), Darren Houlihan (Cromane), Fiachra Clifford 1-1 (Laune Ranger), Eanna O’Connor 0-3 (2f) (Milltown/Castlemaine), Keith Evans 0-1 (Keel), Jack O’Connor 0-2 (1m) (Beaufort), Liam Carey 0-4 (Beaufort), Ciarán Kennedy 0-1 (Beaufort). Subs: Ethan Coffey (Beaufort) for Breen, Jack Brosnan 0-2 (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for O’Brien, Gavin Horan (Milltown/Castlemaine) for Wrenn, Gearóid Hassett (Laune Rangers) for Kennedy, Dáire Cleary (Laune Rangers) for J O’Connor.

AUSTIN STACKS: Wayne Guthrie, Colin Griffin, Jack O’Shea, Niall Fitzmaurice, Greg Horan, Conor Jordan (0-1), Paul O’Sullivan, Michael O’Donnell (1-0), Barry Shanahan, Armin Heinrich, Michael O’Gara, Conor Horan (0-2), Shane O’Callaghan (0-1), Kieran Donaghy, David Mannix 0-2 (2f). Subs: Seán Quilter 0-1 (f) for B Shanahan, Adam Curran for Heinrich, Ronan Shanahan for O’Sullivan, Eoghan Carroll for Donaghy, Gearóid Fitzgerald for C Horan.

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon)