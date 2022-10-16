Mid Kerry boss Peter O’Sullivan says his team ‘went after it’ in the first half with the wind advantage

Thrilled to be back in the county SFC decider for the second time in three seasons, Mid Kerry manager Peter O’Sullivan pinpointed their first half performance as being the critical factor in his side’s comfortable victory over Feale Rangers on Saturday night.

With the wind in their favour, and determined to set down an early marker to their North Kerry opponents, who had come into the contest buoyant from eliminating the defending champions in Austin Stacks, a nine-point cushion, 0-11 to 0-2, at the interval was just what the doctor ordered for O’Sullivan.

“It probably panned out a bit easier than we expected, we went after it in the first half with the conditions and with the wind, so we probably had to make a good start. We found ourselves in a very good spot at half-time and, from there on in, it was just about controlling the game,” he said.

“We’ve a lot to work on in the terms of the second half performance, it was very sloppy, we left them back into the game, they tagged on the last five or six scores. But overall we’re happy enough where we are at, we’re back in the final after two years.

“We felt the start was a big thing, because they had a lot of momentum behind them, in terms of, no more than ourselves, they were after four wins, but from where they have come from since last year, they were on a fierce high.

“Even last week, I was at their game, and they had a lot of support behind them. Even tonight, coming out on the field, they got a big roar. We felt it was important to go after the game, and take the sting out of them, and luckily it worked for us tonight. It doesn’t always work that way.”

While they had eventually overcome the stubborn challenge of Templenoe in the quarter-final the previous weekend, the Glenbeigh/Glencar clubman knew that his charges hadn’t performed to the best of their abilities, and even though he saw a certain level of improvement on Saturday, he knows that there remains an even stiffer mountain to climb in a fortnight’s time.

“Directly after the game last weekend, we weren’t happy. We were happy to get to the semi-final, but we weren’t happy with the way we played, and the lads rectified that, to an extent, tonight. We’ve a lot of work to do on that second half performance, but that sometimes happens, the game got broken up with the way the score was at half-time,” added O’Sullivan.

“Watching Feale Rangers, we knew how they set up, and we just had to be a bit patient. We got a few runs on them, and we tagged on a few scores in a short time, and maybe knocked a bit of stuffing out of them. We were delighted with the first half performance, but second half we have a lot of work on.

“They outscored us with six on the trot, which was poor from us, and a lot of them came from our poor turnovers. But it’s no harm in a way, because it would be no good if we came out and dominated the first half, and the second half. You would get a false sense of where you’re at.

“At least now, we can go back and look at it, and say that this was poor and that was poor. We have a few things to work on, which is a good thing. No matter who we’re playing in the final, we know we’ll be underdogs, but that’s for another day. We’re in the final, that’s where we want to be.

“The lads will enjoy tonight, because we were in the final two years ago, and to be fair to the players, they didn’t get to enjoy it because it was during Covid times. Our lads don’t get to county finals too often, so they can enjoy it, and we’ll watch the game tomorrow and see what that brings.”

The Mid Kerry manager was very pleased to see inter-county star Mike Breen navigate his way through a second successive 60 minutes, after his injury-blunted year, and with Nathan Breen returning to stiffen up the full-back line, Feale Rangers were unable to trouble the winners’ defence until the game was already done and dusted in the last quarter.

“Nathan is a big player, he’s an experienced player, he’s a good communicator, he was a big miss over the last couple of weeks, but he’s back now. It’s great for Mike too, even outside of the Mid Kerry thing. He’s a great lad, he had a tough year with injuries, he’s two full games played now, so hopefully he will drive on for the rest of the year, and next year. He’s a great lad to work with.”

As well as that, in a sparkling forward line display in the first half, O’Sullivan, when pressed on the impact that Eanna O’Connor has made to the side in this campaign, was full of praise for the leadership qualities brought to the fold by the former Kildare panellist.

“Eanna is a good lad around the dressing-room, he’s a good talker. We’re relatively young, and probably wouldn’t have a lot of talkers in the dressing-room, so the more guys you can get like that, the better. He’s experienced, and he knows how to play the game.

“He plays inside and plays outside, when we’re under a bit of pressure, he comes out and gets on a bit of ball. He’s an exceptional free-taker, which in winter football, is worth its weight in gold. He’s a great asset to us, we’re delighted to have him.”