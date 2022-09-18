Mid Kerry book place in County SFC quarter-finals with impressive win away to Na Gaeil

Na Gaeil's Jack Sheehan tries to get past David Mangan of Mid Kerry in their County SFC Group 3 Round 2 game at Killeen, Tralee on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 3 ROUND 2

Na Gaeil 0-16

Mid Kerry 0-20

After a swashbuckling, end-to-end, engrossing confrontation at the Killeen grounds in Tralee, Mid Kerry deservedly secured their place in the quarter-finals of the county SFC following this thoroughly enjoyable Group 3 Round 2 encounter against Na Gaeil.

This is what the race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup should be all about – both protagonists going at it hammer and tongs from first whistle to last, hard but fair collisions, engaging individual battles, an emphasis on positive, attacking football (36 scores to only eight wides over the hour), and the right result at the end of proceedings.

Carrying on from their second half recovery mission against West Kerry last weekend, Peter O’Sullivan’s 2020 county finalists showed again that they retain the squad potential and, just as importantly, the hunger and drive, to make serious inroads in this year’s competition. With the attacking armoury at their disposal, that is the least they should be capable of.

Na Gaeil can also take huge positives from this clash. They proved against Austin Stacks that they can comfortably compete in the senior championship echelons, and it was a similar scenario against their divisional opponents. Pushing Mid Kerry all the way to the finishing line, giving them more than a few scares along the way, they have justified their promotion to the top table.

That will probably be of little consolation to the Tralee side right now, with their chances of progressing to the knock-out stages at an end, but they more than played their part in what turned out to be a footballing classic. Mid Kerry’s ability to split the posts that little bit easier was probably the only difference on the day.

Recovering from an early injury scare to exciting corner-forward Kieran Dennehy, Mid Kerry led by two points, 0-6 to 0-4, at the conclusion of the first quarter, Eanna O’Connor orchestrating affairs on the ’40, ably assisted by captain Liam Carey, with the hard-working Na Gaeil pair of Dan Goggin and James O’Connor quick to make early impressions.

It was tit-for-tat in the second quarter as well, brothers Jack and Andrew Barry keeping Na Gaeil very competitive around the middle, allowing Diarmuid O’Connor to alternate between there and centre-forward, where Nathan Breen kept him company. There were a few close shaves at either end, with Mid Kerry retaining their advantage to the half-time break, 0-11 to 0-8.

Mid Kerry replaced Dennehy at the interval (presumably as a precaution as he appeared to jar his knee in the opening couple of minutes), but with Jack O’Connor on as his replacement, they weren’t losing anything in attacking potency. However, with Na Gaeil substitute Jack Sheehan and Devon Burns (45) on the mark, it was the hosts who made the brighter start on the resumption.

By the three-quarter mark, the visitors were still holding the ascendancy, 0-15 to 0-12, with Pa Kilkenny diligently marshalling his troops at the back, goalkeeper Sean Coffey as composed and confident as he had looked the previous week, and the likes of the O’Connors, Carey and Keith Evans always capable of producing passages of incision and penetration up front.

With another substitute, Ciaran Kennedy, also making his presence felt, Mid Kerry pushed five points clear, 0-18 to 0-13, entering the last ten minutes, but Na Gaeil were not going to be swatted aside. Burns’ long-range place-kicking was exemplary, while their inter-county duo continued to drive on their team-mates.

While Mid Kerry always had the capacity to get up the field and tack on another score whenever it was needed, they were also indebted to corner-back David Mangan for a couple of vital defensive interventions – on one occasion robbing Diarmuid O’Connor and instigating a move that led to Carey pointing, then deflecting the same player’s rocket for goal out for a ’45 when it threatened to rattle the net.

Burns lofted over that placed ball, and then added a 40 metre free to his repertoire of precision shots, and the margin was down to just two points, 0-18 to 0-16, approaching injury-time. Mid Kerry were now under the cosh to some degree, but Jack O’Connor and Eanna O’Connor (with a stunning free off the ground from out near the sideline) steadied their management’s nerves heading down the home straight.

Na Gaeil, understandably, went for broke in the closing minutes, lofting some high balls in the general trajectory of imposing substitute Dan O’Connor, but with Breen, Mangan and goalkeeper Coffey resilient and reliable, the Tralee men couldn’t break through for a late goal, ensuring that Mid Kerry advance to the last eight with a game to spare.

Just like East Kerry, they will be a team to avoid when the quarter-final draw is made next weekend.

MID KERRY: Sean Coffey (Beaufort); Pa Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine), Nathan Breen (Beaufort), David Mangan (Laune Rangers); Eoin Clifford (Laune Rangers), Pa Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Sean O’Brien (Beaufort); Colin McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Darren Houlihan 0-1 (Cromane); Fiachra Clifford 0-1 (f) (Laune Rangers), Eanna O’Connor 0-8 (4f, 1 ’45’) (Milltown/Castlemaine), Keith Evans 0-1 (m) (Keel); Kieran Dennehy 0-2 (Beaufort), Liam Carey 0-4 (Beaufort), Caolim Teahan (Glenbeigh/Glencar). Subs: Jack O’Connor 0-2 (Beaufort) for Dennehy (ht), Ciaran Kennedy 0-1 (Beaufort) for Teahan (40 mins), Jack Brosnan (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for Wrenn (50 mins), Daire Cleary (Laune Rangers) for F Clifford (54 mins), Gavin Horan (Milltown/Castlemaine) for Evans (60 mins).

NA GAEIL: Devon Burns 0-3 (2 ‘45’, 1f); Jack Doyle, Niall O’Mahony, Enda O’Connor; Fergal Barry, Damien Bourke, Eoin Doody; Jack Barry 0-1(f), Diarmuid O’Connor 0-5 (4f); Andrew Barry 0-1, Dan Goggin 0-1, James O’Connor 0-2; Kieran O’Donovan, Darragh Reen 0-2, Jack Bourke. Subs: Tomas O hAinifein for O’Donovan (27 mins), Jack Sheehan 0-1 for J Bourke (ht), Dan O’Connor for Reen (47 mins), Luke Barrett for A Barry (52 mins), Dara Devine for J O’Connor (58 mins).

REFEREE: Eamonn Moran (Ballydonoghue)