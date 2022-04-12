Mercy Mounthawk cruise past St Flannan’s to claim a first Frewen Cup for Tralee school

Paddy Lane scored 2-3 for Mercy Mounythawk as the Tralee school won the Frewen Cup for the first time

MUNSTER SCHOOLS U-16.5 FOOTBALL FINAL (Frewen Cup)

Mercy Mounthawk 3-11

St. Flannans 0-7

The girls of Mercy Mounthawk made history earlier this year with the school's first All Ireland in Gaelic football, and their U-16.5 Boys weren't long in following suit. Last Friday they lifted the school's first senior cup, the Frewen Cup, with as emphatic a performance as the competition has ever seen.

Make no mistake, St. Flannans are a school with a strong tradition in gaelic football, even if they are most famous for hurling – most of this team had already won the hurling equivalent, the Dean Ryan Cup. They were very big, very fast, very strong. And they never got the slightest scent of victory.

Mounthawk were simply much faster at controlling the ball, quick to use it intelligently, and even quicker to win it back – their tackling was simply outstanding. Niall Collins set the tone with a great turnover that led to quicksilver Paddy Lane notching the opening score. Kerry minor panellist Lane was lightning in the forward line and rapidly doubled his tally.

Odhrán Ferris, excellent in midfield all day, slotted a free after Obinna Izehi was fouled – the big full forward had to go off injured shortly afterwards. Lane and Ferris soon split the posts again and it was 0-5 to 0-0, with Flannans unable to make any impression on a rock solid Tralee defence in which Oisín McGibney was outstanding.

Noah Townsend was an outstanding playmaker and he turned executioner with a volley that whizzed just after the bar after Flannans' keeper Cian Howard had done well to parry an Izehi rocket.

Flannans finally got off the mark with a Darren Keane free after fifteen minutes, but they were swimming against the tide. McGibney made another great clearance, finding Noah Townsend, and he sent a great ball inside to Paddy Lane – this time Cian Howard had no chance with a sublime finish. Minutes later Daniel Kirby sent another ball in and Lane pounced again, rounding the keeper for a neat finish. 2-6 to 0-1. Daniel Kirby and Niall Collins added further scores before the half-time whistle gave Flannans a chance to regroup. The half-time score was Mercy Mounthawk 2-6 St. Flannans 0-1.

Flannans had the strong wind in their favour now, but it was Jack Murphy who opened the second half scoring to stretch Mounthawk's lead. To their credit, their heads never dropped. Midfielder James Hegarty kicked two great long distance points, while Oisín Whelan saw a goal effort crash into the side netting.

Mounthawk were unruffled, and the response was devastating, as Izehi finished a brilliant team move to the net. Minutes later the same player curled over from a very tight angle. Mounthawk led by 3-10 to 0-3. Flannan's needed goals, but a resolute Mounthawk defence refused to cough up any chances. Odhrán Ferris scored their last point of a sublime performance.

St Flannan's full forward Darren Keane did kick four more points (3f) to put respectability on the scoreboard, but there was never any doubt about Mounthawk lifting their first senior trophy. On the strength of this display, it certainly won't be their last!

MERCY MOUNTHAWK: Michael Tansley, Gary O'Riordan, Oisín McGibney, Ben Sharp, Oran Murphy, Daniel Kirby (0-1), Ben Murphy, Odhrán Ferris (0-3, 1f), Bobby Byrne, Noah Townsend (0-1), Niall Collins (0-1), Seán Corkery, Paddy Lane (2-3), Obinna Izehi (1-1), Tomás Kennedy. Subs: Jack Murphy 0-1 for O Izehi (12), Obinna Izehi for Tomás Kennedy (ht), Jake Hoare for Seán Corkery (49), Thomas Sheehy for O Izehi (50), Micheál Savage for P Lane (55)

ST. FLANNAN’S: Cian Howard, Sam Scanlon, Cormac Maher, Gearóid Barry, Rhian Sheridan, Paddy Nagle, Mark O'Connor, James Hegarty (0-2), Fred Hegarty, Luke Aherne, Jack Mescall, Kieran McDonnell, Oisín Whelan, Darren Keane (0-5, 4f), Colm Meaney. Subs: Luca Cleary for J Mescall (ht), Ronan Kilroy for L Aherne (ht), Luke Minogue for F Hegarty (55), Robbie Markham for G Barry (56), Mark Griffin for K McDonnell, (56)

Referee: John O'Halloran (Limerick)