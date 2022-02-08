McMahon is new Dr Crokes boss at head of experienced backroom group

Brian McMahon, pictured here in his playing days, is the new manager of Dr Crokes. He takes over the reins from Edmund O'Sullivan Photo by Matt Browne / Sportsfile

Brian McMahon is the new manager of Dr Crokes.

The former player takes the reins after succeeding Edmund O’Sullivan in the role last weekend. O’Sullivan had been in position for the previous three seasons.

McMahon has extensive experience with various underage sides in the club and two years ago was the manager of the Dr Crokes Division 2 side in the County Senior Football League.

The new boss will be joined on the line at the Crokes by an experienced and exciting backroom team with Finian Moran, Luke Quinn, Éanna Kavanagh, and Vince Casey all on board as selectors.

Casey, of course, has extensive experience on the line with the Crokes. The former club chairman was joint manager of the club along with Noel O’Leary.

Together Casey and O’Leary led the Crokes to two County Senior Football Championship crowns and two Munster club titles.

Finian Moran, meanwhile, was a former selector with the club under the management of Martin Byrnes and last year managed the Crokes Under 20s to a County League title.

Luke Quinn’s credentials for a role are well established, while Éanna Kavanagh was both a selector and a player with the Crokes’ Division 6 team in the County League in 2021.