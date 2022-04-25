McDonagh Cup round-up: Antrim remain on course while Offaly easily account for the Royals

Antrim’s position atop the Joe McDonagh Cup is begging to look rock solid. With their second win from two games they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition.

Indeed, such was the comprehensive nature of their win on the road to Down last weekend, it’s hard to imagine them being bested again in the group stage after their narrow first round victory over main rivals Offaly.

In an odd sort of way Antrim’s dominance at the top of the table might offer Kerry a measure of hope ahead of the their trip to Belfast on the last day out as it’s quite likely the Glensmen will have already qualified for the final before the Kingdom come calling.

It could give Kerry a chance to take the spoils against an Antrim side potentially weakened by a raft of changes by manager Darren Gleeson or, at the very least, a side with eyes firmly fixed on the final and not on their last round game.

All of that is conjecture at this stage, of course. Simply put Kerry will have to win their remaining games in Austin Stack Park – to Meath next weekend and to Offaly a fortnight later again – for that to be even the vaguest of possibilities.

The powerful performance the Saffrons put in against Kerry’s conquerors of the first round, Down, certainly will put things into perspective.

Down, so impressive in Tralee, were comprehensively dismissed in Ballycran – no easy place to go and get a result – losing out by a whopping fifteen points having conceded six goals.

Ciaran Clarke – taking an assist from Joe Maskey – bagged Antrim’s first goal early doors and from there it was clear which way the wind was blowing in Sunday afternoon’s contest on the east coast.

Thirteen minutes later Seaan Elliott got Antrim’s second and with the half-time score reading 2-13 to 0-8 Antrim were well in command.

A second goal for Clarke – from the penalty spot that saw Down’s John McManus black-carded – after the restart put Down seriously under the cosh and, while they nabbed a goal back through Dáithí Sands – goal-scorer against Kerry – Antrim soon struck back through Elliott.

If there was one little chink in the Antrim armour it’s that they let Down in for a pair of late goals – Chris Egan and Eoghan Sands finding the back of Ryan Elliott’s net – but they struck back with another goal of their own via Conor Johnston for a 6-22 to 3-16 success at the finish.

An ominous sort of performance from Darren Gleeson’s men as they bid to claim a second McDonagh Cup crown in three seasons.

A day before in Tullamore the side considered their biggest rivals to take the title, Offaly, bounced back from their disappointing first round defeat in Corrigan Park, Belfast, to easily account for a Meath side who are beginning to look like the whipping boys of the group.

To be fair to the Royals, however, it did seem to be a much improved performance than the one they gave in Páirc Tailteann against Carlow seven days beforehand.

With Jack Regan in fine form from the placed ball, Meath gave a nervy looking Offaly side plenty to think about in the first half.

Still once David Nally nabbed a goal on sixteen minutes the Faithful were always likely on their way to the two points on offer.

A feeling reinforced on 23 minutes when Leon Fox got Michael Fennelly’s charges’ second of the afternoon to see them in at the break 2-14 to 0-10 in front.

Meath did have the breeze for the second half, but the red-carding of full-back Shane Brennan for his part in a melee just after the break meant whatever slight hopes they might have had of getting back into the game dissipated.

Still the Royals marginally managed to win the second half, nine points to eight, with players like Eamon Ó Donnchada and Mark O’Sullivan on the scoreboard as it finished 2-22 to 0-19 in favour of the Faithful.

Whether it’s a sign that Offaly were still fighting off the disappointment of the previous round or maybe even that they took Meath a bit of granted only time will tell.

It’s equally possible, of course, that Meath have found a little something after their humbling by Carlow on their home turf.

They will be hoping that much is the case as they head south this Saturday afternoon to face the Kingdom in Austin Stack Park.