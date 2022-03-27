McCurry brilliance the difference as Kerry suffer first defeat of the season to Tyrone

Kieran McGeary of Tyrone is tackled by Micheál Burns of Kerry during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday afternoon Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Kerry 2-11

Tyrone 1-15

With Kerry already assured of a place in the final, and results elsewhere ensuring that Tyrone had safeguarded their place in the top flight for 2023, neither team needed a victory at Fitzgerald Stadium but, in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, it was the Red Hand county who emerged victorious by the minimum of margins.

Despite the ultimate meaninglessness of the fixture, as regards National League points, Kingdom manager Jack O’Connor and his selectors would still have preferred to pick up the bragging rights and plant a seed of doubt in the minds of Tyrone for a potential battle further down the line, when there would be an awful lot more at stake.

However, despite losing their first competitive fixture in ten outings this season (and conceding a first goal from open play), the Kerry brains trust, when they sit down this week to analyse the latest performance, may well find that they have learned far more about the championship prospects of several individuals than they deciphered from the five successive wins that preceded it.

At the end of the day, the brilliance of Darren McCurry was the difference between the two sides. Having arrowed over five points in the opening half, the dynamic Edendork corner-forward, who gave Dylan Casey a torrid examination from the very first whistle, was the man who led the Tyrone response after the home team had hit the front halfway through the second half.

Following Tony Brosnan’s clinically-dispatched spot-kick in the 52nd minute, after Stephen O’Brien had been pulled down, the league finalists hit the front (2-7 to 0-11) for the first time since the 20th minute when the Dr Crokes’ man’s opening goal, set up by new captain Joe O’Connor six minutes earlier, had enabled the Kingdom to gain a foothold in the contest after the visitors, especially McCurry, had started brighter.

When Niall Morgan was sent the wrong way from the penalty, were Kerry set to move up through the gears, and power their way over the finishing line?

Their first task was to consolidate from the resultant kick-out but, as is often the case, you are never more vulnerable than when you are after scoring a goal, and that’s how it proved to be.

With an exocet of a restart from the Tyrone goalkeeper, Darragh Canavan instantly gathered possession and, without any hesitation, drilled a precise pass over the head of the gambling Casey and into the welcoming hands of McCurry, who didn’t have to be asked twice before rocketing a left-footed bullet to the roof of Shane Murphy’s net (1-11 to 2-7).

In an instant, the defending All-Ireland champions had set out their stall. While they obviously had more to play for, they were also sending out a message to their opponents: whatever you throw at us, we are ready to roll with the punches and drive on again. And, in a tit-for-that exchange from there to the final whistle, that is exactly what transpired.

With three of the next four points, Kerry assumed the ascendancy again by the 65th minute (2-10 to 1-12), substitute Gavin White punching over the lead point on his comeback appearance after going off with a hamstring injury in Newbridge at the end of January, but with the contest again threatening to slip from their grasp, it was McCurry who, once again, rose to the occasion.

Two brilliantly-judged frees from the corner-forward, allied to a magnificent long range effort from play by the ever-influential Peter Harte, propelled Tyrone into a two-point advantage (1-15 to 2-10), and though Paul Geaney replied with a placed ball of his own, and the referee signalled at least five additional minutes of additional time (which ended up being seven), there was to be no further scoreboard activity.

Such a scenario will annoy the Kerry management because, on three separate occasions, the attacking opportunities presented themselves for a share of the spoils to be salvaged, but with David Clifford being robbed after a mis-judged solo, and then the Fossa man having an over-optimistic shot at goal blocked down, with Tadhg Morley then penalised for a foul hand-pass with the final salvo into Tyrone territory, the extra bit of composure to work the equalising score failed to materialise.

With tangible supremacy, Tyrone should have retired at the interval with more than a single point cushion (0-9 to 1-5) as Kerry looked lacklustre for the most part, keeping in touch due to the effectiveness of Clifford and Brosnan to make the most of the few scraps from the creative table that they were able to feed off, with Conor Meyler missing a clear goal chance in the 24th minute.

In an overall context, Kerry will be pleased with the continued flourishing of Jason Foley at full-back and the impressive Brian Ó Beaglaoich on the wing, while the industrious O’Brien provided most assistance to Clifford and Brosnan up front, with White’s return from the treatment table offering an extra dollop of solace to the end result.

Heading to Croke Park next Sunday for an eagerly-awaited confrontation with Mayo in the league decider, the Kerry manager, a man who doesn’t like losing any fixture, will be more concerned with teasing out the negative aspects of this defeat however.

At the same time, down the line in a couple of months, he might be well satisfied to have gotten a little reality check before the serious business of a championship summer.

KERRY: Shane Murphy; Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Graham O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Brian O Beaglaoich 0-1; Diarmuid O’Connor, Joe O’Connor; Stephen O’Brien 0-1, Jack Savage, Micheal Burns; Tony Brosnan 2-1 (1-0 pen), David Clifford 0-4 (0-1 free), Paul Geaney 0-3 (0-2 frees Subs: Paudie Clifford for Savage (half-time), Adrian Spillane for Burns (47), Jack Barry for J O’Connor (47), Gavin White 0-1 for Casey (56), Killian Spillane for Geaney (70)

TYRONE: Niall Morgan 0-1 (’45); Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey; Rory Brennan, Peter Harte 0-1, Frank Burns; Conn Kilpatrick 0-1, Richard Donnelly; Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden 0-2, Kieran McGeary 0-2; Darren McCurry 1-7 (0-4 frees, 0-1 mark), Cathal McShane, Darragh Canavan 0-1 Subs: Liam Rafferty for McNamee (blood, 16-24 ), Mattie Donnelly for McShane (44), Rafferty for M Donnelly (injured, 52), Nathan Donnelly for R Donnelly (57), Ben McDonnell for McKernan (62), Conor McKenna for Canavan (68)

REFEREE: David Coldrick (Meath).