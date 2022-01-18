McCarthy strikes sets Clanmaurice on their way to big win over Clooney Quinn

A fifth minute point from Jessica Fitzell put Clanmaurice in front of Clooney Quinn and from there they never looked back Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

2021 MUNSTER CLUB JUNIOR CAMOGIE SEMI-FINAL

Clanmaurice 4-12

Clooney Quinn (Clare) 1-8

Reigning champions, Clanmaurice, are through to the final of the 2021 Munster Camogie Junior Club following their 13-point win over Clare intermediate champions Clooney Quin at the John Mitchel’s GAA Complex on Saturday.

This means they will play An Rinn from Waterford next Sunday for five in-a-row Munster titles, which is a phenomenal achievement.

They deserve great credit for getting back on the horse six days after losing an All Ireland Final.

Clooney Quinn were wind assisted in the first half. Emma Considine opened scoring with a fourth minute point; reply from Patrice Diggin straigth away.

Clanmaurice went ahead in the fifth minute through a Jessica Fitzell point and they hit three further points without reply – Jackie Horgan seventh minute; Patrice with a free on eight minutes and Rachel McCarthy on 13.

Clanmaurice has all the play at this stage with Aoife Behan, Rachel McCarthy and Sara Murphy particularly prominent.

Sara got a yellow card in the 15th minute and from the subsequent free Considine pointed – 0-5 to 0-2.

Horgan added a further point which left it at the first water break – Clanmaurice 0-6 Clooney Quinn 0-2.

Considine replied with her third pointed free in 20th before Jackie added another excellent point from 20m out near the sideline – she was really tormenting the Clooney Quinn defence at this stage.

Emer Moynihan put over Clooney Quinn’s first point from play in the 25th minute – leaving it seven to four.

Then two goal in quick succession for Clanmaurice put them firmly in control. Good work running through the centre from the impressive Edel Slattery saw her handpass to Rachel McCarthy, who finished low to the net – 1-7 to 0-4.

A minute later Jackie Horgan fielded a long delivery from Aine O’Connor, turned her marker and scored an excellent goal – now 2-7 to 0-4.

The first half ended with a yellow card for Patrice leading to another Considine point from a free and she pointed again from a free in the 31st min to leave it 2-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Wind-assisted Clanmaurice put in a strong third quarter, but an increase in the tempo by the Clare team made for a much more competitive second half.

Jackie Horgan continued to impress during this period and she hit all three Clanmaurice scores up to the water break – a 36th minute free and points from play in the 42nd and 45th minutes.

The only reply was two further Considine frees in the 36th and 39th minutes – some of these frees were a little hard on Clanmaurice, but the defence soaked up whatever pressure was put on them very effectively, with Niamh Leen outstanding at full-back.

The second water break saw Clanmaurice lead 2-10 to 0-8.

Clanmaurice were well in control at this stage and had the opportunity to run the bench with three subs coming on – Kate Lynch (recently transferred to Clanmaurice and who had come on briefly in the first half as a blood sub), Olivia Dineen and Danielle O’Leary (another recent recruit and who certainly added strength to the midfield area).

The last quarter saw Bríd Horan – who had impressed all through – hit a purple patch with goals in the 47th and 56th minutes In between Patrice, from play (50th minute) and Jackie free (52nd minute) hit points as Clanmaurice asserted full control.

A 53rd minute goal from Orlaith Duggan was Clooney Quinn’s only score in the last quarter.

Best for Clooney Quinn were centre-back Ciara Grogan, Emma Considine from placed balls, Deirdre Murphy and Orlaith Duggan.

For Clanmaurice – Patrice Diggin (captain), Rachel McCarthy, Sara Murphy, Brid Horan, Aoife Behan and Niamh Leen.

CLANMAURICE: Aoife Fitzgerald; Elaine Ryall, Niamh Leen, Michelle Costello; Áine O’Connor, Sara Murphy, Aoife Behan; Patrice Diggin (0-3,2fs), Laura Collins ; Ann Marie Leen, Rachel McCarthy (1-1), Jessica Fitzell (0-1), Edel Slattery, Jackie Horgan (1-7, 3fs) Brid Horan ( 2-0) Subs: Olivia Dineen, Kate Lynch and Danielle O’Leary

CLOONEY QUIN: Emily Moloney; Kathy Halpin, Nicole O’Riordan, Cliodhna Ryan; Ciara Halpin, Ciara Grogan, Emma Deegan; Mairead Ryan, Emily Costello; Deirdre Murphy, Orlaith Duggan (1-0) , Maire Halpin; Emer Quinn (0-1) , Emer Moynihan, Emma Considine (0-7f) Subs: Niamh McGee, Sarah Costello, Emer Hynes, Anna Doyle and Orna Moynihan.

REFEREE: Kevin O’Brien (Tipperary)