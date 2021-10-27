McCarthy stars as Ireland take major scalp in Helsinki

Savannah McCarthy of the Republic of Ireland before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match between Finland and Republic of Ireland at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Tuesday evening Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Listowel’s Savannah McCarthy starred as Ireland took a major scalp in their World Cup qualification campaign with a 1-2 victory on the road in Helsinki on Tuesday evening.

The Galway WFC defender again played for the full ninety minutes for Vera Pauw’s side – in her third successive start for the Republic – and won strong praise for her performance against Finland in the Olympic Stadium.

The victory was hard-fought, despite the Republic taking an early lead through a sweetly struck ninth-minute free-kick by Megan Connolly.

The Finns struck back early in the second half, however, through Adelina Engman at a time when Ireland were down to ten players due to Katie McCabe being off the pitch with an injury.

Ireland soon enough stuck back, taking just four minutes to respond thanks to a Denise O'Sullivan headed finish from a Heather Payne cross.

The Finns did apply some late pressure, but the Irish defence, with McCarthy a central figure, held firm for an extremely important win for the girls in green.

The result leaves Ireland in fourth spot in the group on three points, with a game in hand on Slovakia (on three points), Finland (on three points) and table toppers Sweden (on six points).

Vera Pawu’s side are next in action against the Slovaks on November 25 at home, followed by another home game against bottom placed Georgia (currently on zero points from three games played) five days later on November 30.

Given her recent form it seems like McCarthy has made herself at home in the Irish back three, meaning we can surely look forward to seeing more of the Listowel woman in the green of Ireland.