Mayo the venue for Kilmoyley’s All Ireland semi-final with Derry’s Banagher

The Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Ballyhaunis will play host to Kilmoyley's All Ireland semi-final with Derry's Banagher Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Kilmoyley's All Ireland club intermediate hurling championship semi-final with Derry and Ulster champions Banagher has been fixed for the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence just outside of Ballyhaunis in County Mayo on Sunday, January 23 with a 2pm throw-in.

The venue might be something of a surprise with many people expecting the game to be fixed for closer to the midlands – Tullamore, Mullingar or possibly Portlaoise were considered possible if not likely venues – but a quick look at Google maps shows that it’s just about smack bang in the middle between Kilmoyley and Banagher.

Kilmoyley, of course, are still celebrating their famous Munster championship victory over Courcey Rovers last weekend. Winning by three points, 0-24 to 0-21, to claim a first ever Munster club hurling championship for a Kerry club.

It was a similarly mould-breaking victory for Banagher in Ulster last weekend. The Derry club became the first from the county to triumph in the grade when they saw off Fermanagh’s Lebellaw 2-11 to 0-12.