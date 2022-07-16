Match-ups and fixtures decided upon for Kerry SHC semi-finals

Ballyduff saw off Abbeydorney in the quarter-finals and will now face Crotta O'Neills next weekend in the semi-finals of the Garvey's County SHC Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

The draw for the semi-finals of the Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Championship was made after the quarter-finals in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening.

It sees Ballyduff – victors over Abbeydorney on Saturday evening – face off against Crotta O’Neills, and Causeway – victors over Ballyheigue – face off against county champions Kilmoyley.

The games are due to go ahead next weekend with the Kerry CCC confirming that the Ballyduff v Crotta game will go ahead next Friday evening, July 22 at 7.30pm in Austin Stack Park.

The second semi-final will go ahead on Saturday afternoon next, July 23 between Causeway and Kilmoyley with a 2.30pm throw in time.