Match-ups and fixtures decided upon for Kerry SHC semi-finals

Games will go ahead next weekend

Ballyduff saw off Abbeydorney in the quarter-finals and will now face Crotta O'Neills next weekend in the semi-finals of the Garvey's County SHC Photo by Mark O'Sullivan Expand

kerryman

Damian Stack

The draw for the semi-finals of the Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Championship was made after the quarter-finals in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening.

It sees Ballyduff – victors over Abbeydorney on Saturday evening – face off against Crotta O’Neills, and Causeway – victors over Ballyheigue – face off against county champions Kilmoyley.

The games are due to go ahead next weekend with the Kerry CCC confirming that the Ballyduff v Crotta game will go ahead next Friday evening, July 22 at 7.30pm in Austin Stack Park. 

The second semi-final will go ahead on Saturday afternoon next, July 23 between Causeway and Kilmoyley with a 2.30pm throw in time.

