‘Massively disappointing’ says Canty as Causeway bow out

At the end of one of the great championship days there had to be a loser as well as a winner and that burden fell upon a Causeway side who did themselves more than proud, despite letting a seven point lead slip.

“Obviously we got the great start it was 2-1 to no score after two minutes, but Ardfert are a team you can never shake off,” Causeway selector John Joe Canty noted post match.

"In fairness to them they’re what you'd call a championship team. They keep going. They have this running game where they keep coming forward in waves and waves. They didn’t seem to panic. They kept chipping away. We were keeping them at arm’s length, the three points all the time.

"The sending off obviously I’m going to say it was harsh like, but even with the sending off you were still going to get the same game the way Ardfert play. The same drive and determination and them they had four or five outstanding individuals.”

The performance of Fionán Mackessy was the big talking point after the match and Canty was full of praise for the big Ardfert man.

“He’s a beast of a man in fairness to him, a great athlete,” he said.

"[John] Egan picked up some vital ball as well like. He used his experience there, in the second half he did. He was getting on ball, simple ball, game management. Darren [Dineen] then as well of course.

"We kept plugging away. I think Ardfert only took the lead in the 31st minute, but obviously when you lost there are going to be regrets about the game that we should have done this or that.”

A disappointing end of the season for Causeway, but Canty is quite clear that nothing is predetermined in the race for the Neilus Flynn.

“I keep saying it every year, it’s a hard championship to win, the Kerry championship,” he continued.

"There are the eight teams, they could beat anyone on a given day. Lixnaw weren’t given much of a chance going in last night and they came within a minute or two of getting to that final. You have the five or six top teams and the other three are coming, but it’s a hard championship to win.

"Just because there’s only eight teams doesn’t mean it’s an easy championship as you’ll see in a couple of weeks, there will be sparks between them the final. It is massively disappointing alright.”

For St Brendans manager, Tomás Moloney it must have been one of the great days to be on the line as head honcho. Coming back from that seven point deficit.

“In fairness to Causeway they pulled the two lads out and they left our shortest two lads inside and exposed,” he explained.

"They left a long ball in and got two goals, but I suppose we shored up after that and regained our shape. The water break came at a good time for us then, had that quick chat to get the shape put back in place and got ourselves into the game then.

“Ultimately in the last fifteen minutes we did get the spare man involved in the game, but lookit nearly nine times out of ten when a team gets a man sent off they're going to rally. Causeway are a fair team, were in a county final last year, county champions the year before.

"They weren’t just going to die and in fairness to them they came at us like lightening basically. They got four unanswered points and opened out the lead again. At half-time we rallied, talked about our shape and what we needed to do and thankfully it got us over the line.

A final word for man of the match Mackessey.

“Yeah lookit we’ve been chatting there myself and Fionán a bit and he’d been building, building and he was a bit disappointed with a few game. I said to him ‘it’ll come, it’ll come’. And in fairness today he was everywhere. He ended up with 1-4 or 1-5 there today and that’s an unbelievable performance from a man that’s in the middle of the field.”