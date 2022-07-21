Marc Ó Sé: ‘Moran and Paudie Clifford’s first instinct to kick the ball to inside line could be the match winner for Kerry’

Marc Ó Sé feels David Moran's kicking game can be crucial to getting quick ball into Kerry's inside forward, which will lead the Kingdom to glory against Galway on Sunday

Marc Ó Sé knows a thing or five about winning All-Ireland finals. He knows what it is like to lose them as well. Few in Kerry are as well versed to look ahead to Sunday’s final between Kerry and Galway as the An Ghaeltacht man and call where the Sam Maguire Cup will reside for the next 12 months.

"In many ways we have the two best teams in the country in the All-Ireland Final and both fully deserving of their place. They have served us with the two most exciting games of the year. Galway with that emphatic win against Armagh which went to extra-time and penalties, and Kerry with that Seanie O’Shea last kick of the game, a kick for the ages,” Ó Sé said.

“What strikes me about both of these teams is how both managers have tweaked their style of play and the system of how they now play the game. There has been question marks over both defences in recent years and I genuinely feel that Padraic Joyce and Jack O’Connor have identified these areas and made huge efforts to improve them.

“In doing so, Joyce has brought in Cian O’Neill and O’Connor has brought in Paddy Tally. The latter is renowned for his defensive style, and having worked closely with O’Neill under Eamonn Fitzmaurice, I know that he will bring huge organisation to the Galway set up.

"Joyce took this job three years ago and came out with a bold statement in that he wanted to win All-Irelands with his team. Jack O’Connor is on his third term as manager of Kerry. He has managed to win both the league and championship, so he is going for the hat-trick.

“Getting down to the nitty gritty of both teams is where this All-Ireland Final will be fascinating in my opinion. I know a lot of things can change between now and after the final but if I was picking my All-Star team, I would have nine or ten players on the team from Galway and Kerry.

“As always match-ups are going to be key to the winning of this game. You look at Galway and straight away you have Sean Kelly, John Daly, Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid, Damien Comer and Shane Walsh.

"Then there’s the quality Kerry possess in the form of Tom O’Sullivan, Brian O’Beaglaoich, Tadhg Morely, Paudie Clifford, Seanie O’Shea, and the genius himself, David Clifford. A player of his calibre deserves to get his hands on Sam Maguire.

"Ultimately, I think this game will boil down to six key players and how the opposition can curb their influence. Galway have McDaid, Comer and Walsh, while Kerry have the two Cliffords and Seanie O’Shea.

“David Moran and Paudie Clifford’s first instincts are to kick the ball straight away into the inside line and I think this could prove to be the match winner for me.

“Can Kerry stop Comer reproducing the form he showed against Derry? Can Galway stop the influence of the Clifford brothers?

"Having seen Kerry kick long diagonal high ball into their inside forwards against Dublin and having seen how poorly Galway dealt with the high ball against Armagh signals to me how Kerry are going to set up. If Kerry can break 50/50 at midfield, I think that will be enough to see them through for their first All-Ireland since 2014."

"If Kerry can break 50/50 at midfield, I think that will be enough to see them through for their first All-Ireland since 2014.”

Marc Ó Sé was speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes